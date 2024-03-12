Jimmy Lai's colleague reveals text messages calling for US strike against weak Xi regime





To receive free, real-time news alerts sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails Sign up for our free news emails China critic Jimmy Lai allegedly told his former associate it was the 'perfect time' for the US-led Western alliance to 'target' Chinese President Xi Jinping's 'weakness', a court has heard Hong Kong. Mr. Lai, a 76-year-old British citizen and founder of the now-defunct company Daily Apple newspaper, faces life in prison if convicted of sedition and collusion charges brought against him under the draconian national security law. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Yeung Ching-kee, an elder Daily Apple The columnist who pleaded guilty to conspiring with foreign forces testified Monday against his former boss. Mr Yeung told the hand-picked judges on the 42nd day of the trial that Mr Lai's “radical” position was common knowledge, and was reinforced in October 2018 following the US vice-president's speech. at the time, Mike Pence, on the change in American foreign policy towards China. “A turnaround,” Mr Lai told his former employee in an alleged text message, the court was told. Mr. Yeung said Mr. Lai thought there was a clear change in U.S. policy toward China: he understood the change in this situation. The prosecution revealed an alleged text message correspondence between the media mogul and Mr Yeung from October 5, 2018, during which they discussed Mr Pence's speech. I just listened to Pence's speech. His anti-CCP [Chinese Communist Party]”, Mr. Lai reportedly replied to Mr. Yeung. “The fact that the United States is pushing the West and Japan to readjust their policies towards China is more evident than ever. “This is aimed at Xi [Jinping] current weakness, the timing is perfect! This kicks China when it is down,” Mr. Lai was quoted as saying. Mr Yeung said his former boss advised him to include the phrase “kick China when it's down” in his report. He said Mr Lai's position was reflected in the newspaper's coverage, with reports always mentioning “taking to the streets”, encouraging readers to protest. Take to the streets today, take to the streets tomorrow [youd] still see him, Mr Yeung told the court. Mr. Yeung is one of the six elders Daily Apple The staff will have to plead guilty in November 2022 to conspiracy to commit collusion with a foreign country. Mr Lai's closely watched trial at the West Kowloon court is expected to last almost 80 days and until March. This procedure was condemned by both the United Kingdom and the United States, calling it “an attempt to end the peaceful exercise of power.” [Mr Lais] rights to freedom of expression and association. UN experts have called on China to drop all charges against Mr Lai and release him immediately. We are alarmed by the multiple and serious violations of Jimmy Lai's freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association, as well as his right to a fair trial, including the denial of access to a lawyer of his choice and the selection of judges by the authorities. , added the experts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/asia/china/jimmy-lai-trial-xi-jinping-latest-b2511188.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos