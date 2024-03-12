Connect with us

Politics

US Intel report paints gloomy picture of Chinese economy

US Intel report paints gloomy picture of Chinese economy

 


China's economic hurdles likely to deepen as Xi Jinping doubles down on his state-led approach to development, says an evaluation by the American intelligence community.

“Over the coming years, China's economy will slow due to structural barriers and Beijing's reluctance to take aggressive stimulus measures to spur economic growth,” reads the annual Global Threats Report. from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), released Monday.

Instead of reacting with a roar after the end of its long “zero Covid” confinements, China continues to suffer from what The Economist nicknamed “the long economic Covid”. Symptoms include slowing growth, low consumer confidence, high youth unemployment, falling foreign investment and the aftermath of the housing bubble collapse.

“Beijing understands its problem but avoids reforms that run counter to Xi’s prioritization of state investment in manufacturing and industry,” the report said.

The report underlines Beijing's long-held belief that the technologically advanced second-largest economy would leave the West behind. Unease has set in and is set to worsen, the report said, citing China's aging workforce and shaken investor and consumer confidence. support for Xi’s top-down policies.

Haunted by the uncontrolled expansion that led to the country's real estate crisis, Xi prioritizes a “high-quality growth” model of state-led development of strategic industries instead of maximizing overall growth.

China's continued slowdown would reduce its demand for global commodities, leading to a glut that would depress prices globally and slow global growth.

Long-term constraints would force the country's economic leaders to make difficult choices when it comes to prioritizing industrial, military and social policies, as well as its foreign lending capacity – a key driver of Beijing's international influence, the report predicts.

However, this belt-tightening is unlikely to affect the core priorities of the one-party state, the authors say.

Xi drinks tea
General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping drinks tea during the closing session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 11. Xi called…


Jade Gao/AFP via Getty Images

News week contacted the Chinese Embassy in Washington with a written request for comment.

Elsewhere, the threat report's authors said China and Russia were stepping up military efforts to challenge U.S. influence across the world. These efforts include modernizing and expanding their nuclear arsenals, strengthening cyber and anti-satellite capabilities, and increasing their global military footprint.

North Korea's efforts to consolidate its partnerships with China and Russia, as well as the hermit kingdom's use of chemical weapons, were also highlighted.

ODNI oversees U.S. intelligence, coordinates its efforts, and provides advice on national security matters. He serves as the principal intelligence advisor to the President, the National Security Council, and the Homeland Security Council.