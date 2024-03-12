Reviews | What does Xi's high-tech push mean for China?

Between 1980 and 2017, China's foreign direct investment increased more than 90-fold, making it by far the largest recipient among emerging markets. Likewise, when China began to began his economic reforms in 1978, its population was approximately 960 million. By 2017, this figure had reached nearly 1.4 billion, or more than 10 million newborns each year, despite restrictive birth control policies.

This has provided a huge pool of young, energetic and hardworking people to fuel the country's growth. At its peak, there was almost 300 million migrant workers almost the size of the entire U.S. population leaving their rural homes to work in Chinese factories.

In 1978, most Chinese people lived in villages in urbanization rate was only about 18 percent. In 2017, this figure rose to 58 percent.

As for entrepreneurship, the mode of ownership of businesses in the country has gone from Maoist collectivism to a kaleidoscopic mix of all kinds of market entities. At the end of 2022, around 52.8 million businesses were registered in China, compared to around 23.2 million businesses in Europe.

At the risk of oversimplifying, this is China's formula for success: local governments use cheap land to attract foreign investors establish factories and create jobs that absorb the huge surplus of labor in rural areas. The products were sold in Western markets. The trade surplus was then used to finance the country's infrastructure projects. The Chinese miracle is largely due to the astonishing quantitative increase in the four factors of production.

However, everything has an end. After 40 years, it is difficult to imagine how China can continue on this path. Foreign investments on the decline for the first time last year. Even if this is just an incident, while many people are convinced that it is not the case, it is implausible that Chinese foreign investment will see double-digit growth every year.

Chinas working age population those between 16 and 59 are also decreasing. With low birth rates and a rapidly aging society, the demographic dividend may soon disappear.

The same goes for land. The country's economic growth has exacted a heavy price on its environment. While China is still push for urbanization , how to safeguard its valuable agricultural land and natural resources has become a challenge for the country's food and resource security. As these four factors face bottlenecks, China must find a new formula to fuel its growth.

In Marxist theory , technology is the main aspect of productive force. It is the qualitative amplifier that will not only increase productivity but also transform production relations. A company of 10 people working on computers, all else equal, will produce very different products and services than those working with pen and paper.

The new quality does not only refer to production tools but also to the training of workers, to a new relationship between various factors and to new services provided to consumers.

As the quantitative growth of production factors is almost exhausted, China must find the qualitative amplifier to take its economy to the next stage. Hence Xi's new favorite buzzword: new quality productive forces.

From Deng Xiaoping to Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, all of Xi's predecessors have put science and technology at the center of their development strategy. But China at the time lacked the means necessary to move from the status of a simple follower to that of a pioneer.

Modern research is expensive and capital-intensive. While the importance of science and technology for a modern economy has always been great, today their impact has reached an unprecedented scale and the pace of technological progress is accelerating. The advent of artificial intelligence , nuclear fusion , new biotechnologies and new materials all promise to revolutionize our socio-political fabric. All of this creates new conditions and significant challenges for today's leaders.

New productive forces: empty rhetoric or engine of China's future growth?

The concept is not limited to economics. Marxists view technological progress as the driving force behind changing modes of production, which in turn will shape and transform the economic structure of society. relationships between classes and, ultimately, how we organize and govern ourselves.

For Xi, the survival of the Communist Party depends on its ability to seize the opportunities of these revolutionary changes and take measures to mitigate their negative effects. The party cannot afford to passively react to changes, but must take the lead and shape development.

This is certainly a grandiose and ambitious goal. Naturally, this decision will be met with skepticism and doubt. It will also test the conventional wisdom that innovation cannot be done by decree and that the very nature of innovation breakthrough innovation means a bottom-up creative process.

Yet one could also argue that without the government-led and funded Manhattan Project, the Apollo program, or the tireless work of Vannevar Bush who laid the foundation for the Internet age, the United States might not be not the scientific and technological power that they are. Today. If Xi succeeds in his endeavor, history will remember him as a truly transformative leader.

Chow Chung-yan is the editor-in-chief of the Post