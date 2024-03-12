New Atlanticist NATO decision-making has an Achilles heel By

Eric S. Edelman, David Manning and Franklin C. Miller

This July, in Washington, the most successful political-military alliance in modern history will celebrate its seventy-fifth anniversary. NATO successfully deterred Soviet aggression for forty years during the Cold War and ended the odious Balkan Wars that threatened the peace of Europe in the aftermath of that long, twilight struggle. Today, the Alliance constitutes an obstacle to Russian President Vladimir Putin's ambition to recreate a Russian world, bringing Russian-speaking citizens back into something resembling the borders of the Soviet Union by reabsorbing Ukraine and eventually Moldova and the Baltic states. The invasion of Ukraine by Russian autocrats strengthened the Alliance by adding two very capable members (Finland and now, finally, Sweden) and strengthening the will of member states to unite against Russian aggression . It has also highlighted some of the shortcomings of the US and European defense industrial bases, both of which require serious and urgent investment by all Alliance members to successfully and sustainably address their deficiencies.

The Alliance began with a manageable core group of twelve nations. But thanks to nine distinct expansion cycles, it now includes former members of the Warsaw Pact, who sought protection from their former occupant by coming under the Alliance's nuclear umbrella. It has also hosted former neutral and non-aligned states who view Russia's current revanchism as an existential threat to their independence. These additional members brought the Alliance to thirty-two member states.

In the terms of NATO's founding document, the 1949 Treaty Washington Treaty, the admission of new members to the Alliance is based on the unanimous consent of existing members. This principle of consensus has over time become a standard governing how NATO makes its decisions. Like the NATO website Remarks: Decision-making by consensus is a fundamental principle. It has been accepted as the sole basis for decision-making within NATO since the creation of the Alliance in 1949. The fact is, however, that this principle, except in the case of membership, is neither enshrined nor codified in any Alliance document. What worked for the Alliance before, when all its members were like-minded states facing an overwhelming military challenge and memories of World War II were fresh in the minds of the public and leaders, n 'is perhaps more appropriate today from a broader perspective. and a much more diverse composition. (Although the possibility of a Donald Trump return to the White House has raised serious concerns about the transatlantic relationship and how NATO would operate without or with a reduced US role, this possibility is beyond the scope of this essay.)

This is not a purely hypothetical question. Recent efforts by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn to secure benefits to advance the accession process of Finland and Sweden demonstrate how easily the rule of consensus can be abused by a leader who believes he can gain political advantage by doing so. There are precedents. Erdoan tried to block the selection of Anders Fogh Rasmussen as NATO Secretary General in 2009; and Orbn recently tried to block the European Union's consensus on aid to Ukraine. In the same spirit, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, recently returned to power, made noises last October on ending support for Ukraine, before reaffirming his support after a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, in Uzhgorod, Ukraine, in January. Nonetheless, Ficos' past comments raise concerns about how strong his commitment to Ukraine really is. As these examples show, NATO must find ways to reduce the scope of transactionalism within the Alliance at the expense of collective defense.

Consider the following scenario:

At the end of that decade, Russia sent several hundred little green men to a NATO country and positioned large ground formations on that country's border with Russia. The little green men take over a big city. Moscow is demanding a change of government, alleging that the current government has pursued a hostile policy towards the Russian-speaking citizens of the said country. The NATO State refuses and invokes Article 5. At the NATO Council meeting, an Alliance member whose leader has close ties to the Russian president refuses to accept. Due to lack of consensus, Article 5 cannot be adopted. The Alliance is crippled and fractured. Other NATO countries must attempt to organize a coalition of those willing to defend the threatened ally, but they cannot use NATO's mechanisms or command arrangements to do so. Russia then sends large combat forces across the border. . .

Although such a scenario is conjectural, it is not unrealistic. Indeed, in February 2003, Turkey's request to NATO military authorities to prepare plans to defend against a possible Iraqi attack was blocked by three allies, a situation that was only resolved by skillful diplomatic maneuvers of the then Secretary General, George Robertson.

The behavior and policies of Erdoan and Orbn indicate that the time has come to revise the consensus model in critical Article 5 situations, especially in light of the fact that Russia has better resisted Western sanctions than many had expected. It has sought munitions and drones from North Korea and Iran and has rebuilt its national defense industry to a remarkable degree. Almost 40 percent Much of the Russian government's budget is now devoted to defense and law enforcement, and Russia will likely be able to replenish its losses in Ukraine more quickly than many observers predicted a few years ago. barely months. In this context, it is not surprising that NATO military leaders expressed concern that Putin could attack one or more members of the Alliance in the next three to five years.

At the next Washington summit, NATO members are therefore expected to discuss how best to introduce a majority voting procedure. This would prevent a member state from serving Russia's interests by insisting on the principle of consensus, thereby crippling the Alliance's ability to defend an ally against Russian aggression. There are different ways of approaching the issue and various possible alternative solutions, some of which have already been explored.

Given the threatening international context and the need to balance the cohesion of a broader Alliance with the ability to make rapid and decisive decisions, now is the time for the US administration and the UK government to foster a thorough debate on such solutions at the summit. Allies must decide how to eliminate the risk that in a serious crisis a troublemaking state could prevent NATO from invoking Article 5. At stake is nothing less than the fundamental commitment of NATO. Alliance in favor of collective defense.

Eric S. Edelman was United States Ambassador to Finland during the Clinton administration and to Turkey during the George W. Bush administration. He also served as Under Secretary of Defense for Policy

David Manning is a retired British diplomat. Among his missions, he was the British permanent representative (ambassador) to NATO.

Franklin C. Miller served for three decades as a senior nuclear policy and arms control official at the Pentagon and on the National Security Council staff.

