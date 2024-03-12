Arunachal Pradesh is a Chinese territory: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit irritates Beijing; China says India has no right to

China said on Monday it had lodged a diplomatic protest with India following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Arunachal Pradesh last week, reiterating its demands on the region saying the measures taken by the India would “only complicate” the unresolved border issue.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday dedicated to the nation the Sela Tunnel constructed at an altitude of 13,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh, which will provide all-weather connectivity to strategically located Tawang and is expected to ensure better movement of troops on along the border region.

THE 825-crore tunnel, built on the road connecting Tezpur in Assam with West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh, is touted to be the world's longest two-lane road tunnel at such an altitude.

The Sela Tunnel will enable better movement of troops and weapons to various forward locations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, according to military officials.

China, which claims Arunachal Pradesh as southern Tibet, regularly opposes visits by Indian leaders to the state to press its claims. Beijing also named the area Zangnan.

India has repeatedly rejected China's territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh, saying the state is an integral part of the country. New Delhi also rejected Beijing's decision to assign “made-up” names to the region, saying it did not change reality.

Asked by state media about Modi's visit to Arunachal Pradesh at a press conference on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said: “Zangnan region is Chinese territory.”

The Chinese government “has never recognized the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally created by India and strongly opposes it”, he said.

The Sino-Indian border issue has not yet been resolved. India has no right to arbitrarily develop China's Zangnan region. Relevant steps taken by India will only complicate the border issue and disrupt the situation in the border areas between the two countries,” he said.

China strongly deplores and strongly opposes the Indian leader's visit to the eastern section of the China-India border. We have made solemn representations to India,” Wang added.

Published: Mar 12, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

