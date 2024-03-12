Connect with us

Politics

Arunachal Pradesh is a Chinese territory: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit irritates Beijing; China says India has no right to

Arunachal Pradesh is a Chinese territory: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit irritates Beijing; China says India has no right to

 


China said on Monday it had lodged a diplomatic protest with India following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Arunachal Pradesh last week, reiterating its demands on the region saying the measures taken by the India would “only complicate” the unresolved border issue.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday dedicated to the nation the Sela Tunnel constructed at an altitude of 13,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh, which will provide all-weather connectivity to strategically located Tawang and is expected to ensure better movement of troops on along the border region.

THE 825-crore tunnel, built on the road connecting Tezpur in Assam with West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh, is touted to be the world's longest two-lane road tunnel at such an altitude.

The Sela Tunnel will enable better movement of troops and weapons to various forward locations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, according to military officials.

China, which claims Arunachal Pradesh as southern Tibet, regularly opposes visits by Indian leaders to the state to press its claims. Beijing also named the area Zangnan.

India has repeatedly rejected China's territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh, saying the state is an integral part of the country. New Delhi also rejected Beijing's decision to assign “made-up” names to the region, saying it did not change reality.

Asked by state media about Modi's visit to Arunachal Pradesh at a press conference on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said: “Zangnan region is Chinese territory.”

The Chinese government “has never recognized the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally created by India and strongly opposes it”, he said.

The Sino-Indian border issue has not yet been resolved. India has no right to arbitrarily develop China's Zangnan region. Relevant steps taken by India will only complicate the border issue and disrupt the situation in the border areas between the two countries,” he said.

China strongly deplores and strongly opposes the Indian leader's visit to the eastern section of the China-India border. We have made solemn representations to India,” Wang added.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

This story was published from a wire feed without modifications to the text. Only the title has been changed.

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Published: Mar 12, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/arunachal-pradesh-is-chinese-territory-pm-modis-visit-irks-beijing-china-says-india-has-no-right-to-11710218830555.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: