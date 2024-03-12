Politics
Xi Jinping did not speak at the two Chinese sessions, but it is clear who is in charge | China
Xi Jinping did not speak at the China Two Sessions meetings this year, but his presence was still felt.
His name appeared 16 times in the government work report presented by Premier Li Qiang, the country's number two, more than in any other year since Xi took office more than a decade ago. years. Li clearly emphasized that the credit for China's achievements in 2023 was due to Xi and the sound guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, Xi's ideological doctrine.
Journalists registered for this year's two sessions, the first to be fully open to media since the pandemic overwhelmed delegate numbers, but engagement with the press was limited and choreographed. The final day of the National People's Congress (NPC) is normally an opportunity for the media to meet the Chinese premier, although this year Li's press conference was abruptly canceled without explanation, effectively closing one already limited transparency forums. Press conferences on the sidelines of the NPC, including with Wang Yi, the top foreign affairs official, consisted largely of written responses.
The cancellation of the news conference suggests a continued consolidation of Xi's power, said Ja-Ian Chong, a professor at the National University of Singapore. Even though previous press conferences were staged, not putting Li Qiang on stage avoids any awkward responses given the PRC. current economic challenges, he added.
Xi also did not deliver an opening speech at the end of the two sessions. He didn't have to.
China's annual parliamentary session ended Monday, with nearly 3,000 NPC delegates voting on the government's plans for the coming year with typically high approval ratings.
The carefully staged affair ended the two simultaneous sessions of the NPC and the country's top political advisory body, with few surprises and a clear signal that the authority of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is stricter than Never.
Since the end of China's zero-Covid regime more than a year ago, Xi has led the world's second-largest economy on a path increasingly dictated by national security and party control at the expense of all else.
Of the seven items on the agenda for this year's meetings, only one concerned legislation. Some 99 percent of delegates voted in favor of an amendment to the Organic Law of the State Council, which governs the operation of China's cabinet. The government body should support the leadership of the Communist Party of China and follow Xi Jinping Thought recognizing the authority of the CPC central committee.
Scholars of modern China have traditionally understood it to be governed by parallel systems of party and state governance, said Alfred Wu, professor of Chinese governance at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore. Today, under Xi Jinping's third term, the situation is very different. It's a bit like the party is the leader, with the others all subordinates, Wu said.
Changhao Wei, researcher at the Paul Tsai China Center and editor-in-chief of the NPC Observer website, said the amendment was an act of commemoration of a de facto practice. The party leadership in all institutions has been strengthened since Xi Jinping took office, Wei said.
This continues an ongoing trend since 2018, when the NPC voted to amend the constitution, adding a clause that focuses on the leadership of the CCP and removing a clause that stipulated that the president and vice president should not would serve no more than two consecutive terms. The latter amendment paved the way for Xi's substandard third presidential term, which he began last year.
Along with his position at the top of the CCP and the military, this makes him the most powerful leader in modern Chinese history since Mao Zedong. Although he remained silent at this year's parliamentary meeting, no one doubts who is in charge.
Additional research by Chi Hui Lin
