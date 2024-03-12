Justice Minister says Erdoan could run for president again if Parliament calls early elections





Fatma Zibak Days after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said the March 31 local elections would be the last in accordance with the law, Justice Minister Ylmaz Tun raised the possibility of Erdoan running for president again if the Parliament called early elections. If the Turkish parliament decides to call early elections, the president will be able to run for president a third time. Let's see, there's still time, Tun told reporters on Tuesday when asked about Erdoan's recent remarks. According to the Turkish Constitution, presidential and legislative elections must be held simultaneously. The last time Turkey held elections was in May, when Erdoan won another presidential term. The next general elections are scheduled for 2028. Erdoan, who made the announcement Friday at an event organized by a pro-government foundation, cited the law as the reason for his possible departure from politics, leading to comments that he might consider stepping down. present again to the presidency if the law is amended. Under the Turkish constitution, the president can only be elected for a renewable five-year term if elections take place as scheduled. Erdoan was first elected president under the parliamentary system in 2014. Questions have been raised about whether Erdoan could run for a third term due to a change in the governance system in 2017, with some saying he was not legally eligible to compete in May's elections because he had already served two terms, including another beginning in 2017. 2018, and was unable to run for a third. A constitutional referendum in 2017 transformed the country into an executive presidency and thus expanded Erdoan's influence. The Turkish electoral authority did not take into account Erdoan's mandate, starting in 2014, because it was subject to the parliamentary system. According to Brussels lawyer Ali Yldz, Erdoan can continue to be elected president until his death if Parliament calls early elections before the end of each term. In the event that Parliament calls early elections, the president's mandate is considered incomplete, making another candidacy possible, Yldz told Turkish Minute. Turkey's 600-seat parliament can only call early elections if three-fifths of lawmakers, or 360 MPs, support it. Erdoan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has 264 seats in parliament, while its far-right ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), has 49, making a total of 313 , which is less than the number of deputies required to convene early. elections. Erdoan, however, is known to be a master at establishing political alliances, even with his former political rivals, and can easily find the missing number of lawmakers to make it legally possible to hold early elections. Erdoan, 70, has been at the helm of Turkish politics since 2003, first as prime minister and then as president. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

