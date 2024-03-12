China's legislature meetings return, but the limited openness they once enjoyed is gone

BEIJING (AP) This year, China's national legislature resumed its annual in-person meetings without many of the restrictions imposed since the pandemic. No more bubbles, multiple COVID-19 tests or social distancing.

Officials say China is back in business, but in practice, meetings have become even more narrowly scripted to deliver Chinese leader Xi Jinping's message, leaving little room for spontaneity and open engagement in sessions previously proposed before COVID-19.

The two sessions, as the meetings are called, lasted only a week, half their length before the pandemic. Delegates no longer mingle with journalists during open houses as was the case just a few years ago. In some cases, journalists were not physically allowed to approach officials.

And this year, breaking with three decades of tradition, officials said they would no longer hold the prime minister's news conference, eliminating the opportunity for journalists to ask questions of a top Chinese leader once a year .

These changes reflect only part of China's transformation under Xi, its most powerful leader in decades. Xi removed term limits, sidelined his rivals and appointed a team of loyalists to run the country. Along with the consolidation of power, the space for press freedom has shrunk considerably, leading many Chinese journalists to leave the sector.

It's part of a general tightening of accessibility levels that has been reflected in all the other things that have happened, said Mike Chinoy, former CNN bureau chief in Beijing.

Although the two sessions have always been choreographed to some extent, they have in the past allowed for direct interactions between journalists and politicians, a rare opportunity for the outside world to gain insight into China's tightly controlled political system.

Journalists smoked cigarettes with representatives and exchanged jokes at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Foreign media threw out impromptu questions, even on sensitive topics.

(It) was for many years a unique Chinese forum where foreign and even local journalists had rare opportunities to ask impromptu questions of government officials, usually at news conferences, said Richard McGregor, a former Financial Times correspondent. in China. You could also arrest officials, who surprisingly often intervened.

Even in recent years, journalists have lobbied China's top provincial leaders on sensitive issues. In 2018, a Wall Street Journal reporter interviewed a senior Tibetan official about a Tibetan man who set himself on fire to protest Beijing's regime. In 2019, a Sky News correspondent asked Xinjiang officials about mass internment camps targeting Uyghurs native to the region. In response, Shohrat Zakir, then governor of Xinjiang, said that what the government called teacher training centers would shrink and eventually disappear, making headlines.

Press conferences organized by provincial leaders have disappeared during the pandemic. This year they resumed, but without the difficult questions of the past. Instead, reporters asked how Tibet plans to encourage tourism or how Xinjiang will boost its economic development in the coming year.

Although journalists were informed that the conferences were open question and answer sessions, the questions were pre-selected. At this year's Tibetan press conference, a reporter from a state-affiliated media outlet, who repeatedly raised her hand and was not called upon, said she had to submit her questions to the 'advance.

Those who tried to ask questions off-script were excluded, even mishandled. At a news conference on the economy and government policy last week, security personnel acted quickly to arrest a Chinese journalist who had taken the stage at the end of the formal question-and-answer session, apparently to ask a question. The video of his attempt went viral.

Although China has long vetted issues before news conferences, the practice has intensified, say Chinese journalists who have reported on previous legislative sessions.

A few decades ago, Chinese journalists could ask whatever questions they wanted. But over the years, it evolved to the point where officials assigned them questions to ask, said Rose Luqiu, a well-known journalist formerly with Phoenix Television, a state television station. The result, she says, is highly staged.

You might think that these journalists are like actors, and the general form has become like a public relations display, Luqiu said.

China's State Council Information Office, which handles media inquiries for the government, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

These events were not always so tightly controlled.

Former leaders, such as Jiang Zemin, have given interviews to foreign media, speaking about Tibet and the crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square with 60 Minutes, the American television show known for its investigative reporting.

Before that, foreign journalists could interview former Communist Party General Secretary Zhao Ziyang, said Chinoy, former CNN bureau chief in Beijing.

He answered questions without anyone checking anything, Chinoy said. He asked the secretary a question about Tibet, which had just experienced violent riots in September 1987.

I heard about the party line, he said of Zhao's response. But he said he hasn't had such a free exchange since then.

By contrast, Xi has not responded to a question from an American journalist in nearly a decade. This year, in stripped-down debates, instead of critical questions, there was praise – even about Beijing's decision to cancel the prime minister's press conference.

The government's cancellation of this press conference is part of our country's movement toward a more frugal lifestyle, said Huang Chunqiu, a representative of the National People's Congress, nodding enthusiastically during her speech. Everyone should be diligent and thrifty, and in the New Year, everyone should unite and move forward for a better life.