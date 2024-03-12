PM flags off 10 new Vande Bharat trains; dedicates projects worth over 1 lakh cr. from Gujarat





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration, groundbreaking and foundation stone laying of various projects, in Ahmedabad. | Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated himself to the nation and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth over 1.06 lakh crore from Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Tuesday. The projects span several sectors, including rail infrastructure, connectivity and petrochemicals. Of these, projects worth around 85,000 crores are dedicated to railways. He also flagged off 10 new Vande Bharat trains from Ahmedabad to Mumbai Central, Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam, Mysuru to Dr MGR Central (Chennai), Patna to Lucknow, New Jalpaiguri to Patna, Puri to Visakhapatnam, Lucknow to Dehradun, Kalaburagi to Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, Ranchi to Varanasi and Khajuraho to Delhi (Nizamuddin). Extended trains Additionally, four Vande Bharat trains are being extended. Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat train is extended to Dwarka, Ajmer-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Vande Bharat is extended to Chandigarh, Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat is extended to Prayagraj and Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod train is extended to Mangaluru. Two new passenger trains have been introduced between Asansol and Hatia and Tirupati and Kollam stations. Read also | PM Modi inaugurates 1,200-crore Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment project Apart from issues of punctuality, cleanliness and general amenities, Mr. Modi said that before 2014, six capitals in the North East did not have rail connectivity. There were more than 10,000 unmanned level crossings and only 35 percent of the rail lines were electrified. In the 75 days of 2024, projects worth over 11 lakh crore were inaugurated or foundation stones laid, while projects worth 7 lakh crore were unveiled in the 10 to 12 last few days, the Prime Minister noted during the ceremony held at Dedicated Freight. Corridor Operations Control Center. Referring to the phased approach to railway budgets before 2014, the Prime Minister spoke about the inclusion of the railway budget in the general budget, which made it possible to finance railway expenditure from the general budget. PM Modi announces 10 new Vande Bharat trains He said most states had received Vande Bharat trains, which now served 250 districts. Mr. Modi said that under the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals Policy, the construction of cargo terminals has increased as the land leasing policy has been simplified and brought online, leading to transparency. Around 600 km of freight corridor has been inaugurated, apart from the operations control center in Ahmedabad. Thanks to the government's efforts, the speed of freight trains on this corridor has now more than doubled, he said. Mr. Modi laid the foundation stone of railway workshops, locomotive sheds, fuel lines and coach depots, new Phaltan-Baramati line and modernization works of electric traction system. He also dedicated to the nation two new sections of Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) New Khurja-Sahnewal (401 km road) of Eastern DFC and New Makarpura-New Gholvad section (244 km road) of Western DFC. The Prime Minister also flagged off the cessation of goods trains on the DFC from various places in New Khurja Junction, Sahnewal, New Rewari, New Kishangarh, New Gholvad and New Makarpura.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-in-ahmedabad-flags-off-vande-bharat-trains-lays-foundation-stone-of-85000-crore-railway-projects/article67941613.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos