Donald Trump asked Elon Musk to buy Truth Social, report says





Top line

Former President Donald Trump discussed selling his social media site Truth Social to Elon Musk last summer, The Washington Post reported Tuesday, just as the company that planned to take the social network public made facing an SEC investigation and regulatory pressure.

Trump reportedly made the offer before the SEC approved a deal to take the social network public.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Key Facts

The proposal ultimately did not result in a deal, the Post reported, citing unnamed sources.

The talks took place before the Securities and Exchange Commission approved a proposed merger in February between Trump Media & Technology Group, the majority-owned Trump company that owns Truth Social, and blank check company Digital World Acquisition Corp as part of a deal that would take the company public. .

Trump reportedly attempted to sell the social network at the time, and 2023 SEC filings revealed that Trump Media & Technology Group had lost more than $31 million since it began operating Truth Social in 2021, only making a profit in 2022.

Although Musk reinstated Trump's Twitter account in November 2022, shortly after purchasing Twitter for $44 billion, the former president has only posted once since, reportedly to keep the value of Truth Social.

Musk has met with the former president before, including once last week in a meeting reported by the New York Times, but the billionaire also said he wouldn't give money to either presidential candidate American in a message on X shortly after the announcement of the meeting broke up.

Musk did not respond to a request for comment from Forbes and only told the Washington Post that he had never been to Mar-a-Lago, and Trump's campaign and media company have not either. no longer commented on the report.

Tangent

The merger between TMTG and Digital World, known as a special purpose acquisition company, was first announced in 2021 but was delayed as they sought regulatory approval from the SEC. In July 2023, Digital World agreed to pay an $18 million fine to settle an SEC investigation for violating stock trading rules, with the agency alleging that Digital World failed to inform investors that it had begun planning a merger with TMTG before going public. Even though the merger was supposed to take place before September 2023, the company's shareholders ultimately extended the deadline and gave the company more time to facilitate the transaction.

Key context

Elon Musk, who considers himself a political moderate, previously served on Donald Trump's business advisory board. Although Musk said he kept his position to promote causes such as sustainable energy and oppose Trump's immigration policies, the billionaire publicly resigned from his position in 2017 after Trump stepped down of the Paris Climate Agreement. One of the biggest differences between Musk and the former president is the issue of electric vehicles. Much of Musk's wealth comes from his ownership of Tesla stock, but electric vehicles have become one of Trump's biggest punching bags in the 2024 campaign, calling the automakers that produce them stupid or of without courage. However, Musk has recently begun promoting more conservative causes, primarily regarding immigration and conspiracy theories about the election.

Forbes Rating

We estimate Musk's net worth to be around $196.5 billion, making him the second-richest person in the world. Trump is worth around $2.6 billion.

