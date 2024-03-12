Former Trump aides say he praised the world's worst despots, including the evil Nazi leader: John Kelly says he called Putin and Kim Jong Un 'okay guys' and thinks Xi Jinping is “brilliant”





Donald Trump was complimentary of Adolf Hitler during the ex-president's tenure in the White House, his former chief of staff John Kelly according to a shocking new report from CNN. The network's Jim Sciutto reported that several members of the Trump administration, including Kelly, said the Republican nominee was magnanimous in his praise of other dictators, including Putin, China's autocratic leader Xi Jinping and North Korean despot Kim Jong Un. “He said, 'Well, but Hitler did good things.' I said, 'Well, what?' And he said, 'Well [Hitler] “But what did he do with the economy? He turned it against his own people and against the world,” Kelly said. The comments are part of segments published in Kelly's upcoming book, The Return of Great Powers. After his brutal rise to power in the 1930s, Hitler was responsible for the deaths of millions after starting World War II. The Nazi leader alone killed six million Jews in his death camps in Central Europe. “And I said, ‘Sir, you can never say anything good about this guy. Nothing. “I mean Mussolini was a great guy in comparison. Republican candidate Donald Trump greets fans during a rally in Rome, Georgia, on Saturday, March 9. Trump is full of praise for Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, new book by his former chief of staff says The book also alludes to Trump's admiration for Russian strongman Vladimir Putin. Trump is also a fan of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, despite his anti-democratic policies. Trump's love/hate relationship with Kim Jong Un is an ongoing saga since he became president in 2016. Trump pictured with former chief of staff John Kelly and former national security adviser John Bolton, in 2018 Trump called Kim Jong Un a “good guy” and called Xi Jinping “brilliant,” while privately praising Putin in addition to his public admiration for the Russian leader. Publicly, Trump called Putin “very, very strong.” Last week, Trump was widely criticized for hosting Hungarian strongman Viktor Orban, a darling of American conservatives despite his anti-democratic policies, at Mar-a-Lago last week. Trump against dictators Russian President Vladimir Putin: During his tenure in the White House from 2017 to 2021, Trump expressed admiration for Putin. In 2018, the Russian leader interfered in the 2016 US election, casting doubt on the findings of his own intelligence agencies and sparking criticism at home. Recently, Putin said Russia would prefer to see US President Joe Biden win a second term, describing him as more experienced and predictable than Trump. Adolf Hitler: Facing criticism for repeatedly exploiting rhetoric once used by Adolf Hitler to claim that immigrants entering the United States illegally are “poisoning the blood of our country,” Trump insisted he had no idea that one of the world's most reviled and infamous figures had once used similar words. The Nazi dictator spoke of impure Jewish blood “poisoning” German Aryan blood to dehumanize Jews and justify the systemic murder of millions during the Holocaust. “I never knew Hitler said it,” Trump told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Friday, claiming once again that he had never read Hitler's biographical manifesto, Mein Kampf. Kim Jong Un: But they stopped such rhetoric and instead developed a personal relationship after Kim abruptly contacted Trump in 2018 for discussions about the fate of his advancing nuclear arsenal. They met three times in 2018-2019, starting with a summit in Singapore that made Trump the first sitting US president to meet with a North Korean leader since the end of the Korean War (1950-1953). But their meetings have made little progress since their second summit in Vietnam in early 2019 ended without any agreement following disputes over U.S. sanctions against North Korea. Before their nuclear negotiations reached an impasse, Trump said he and Kim had “fallen in love.” According to journalist Bob Woodwards, who recently published his book Rage, Kim, in a letter to Trump, referred to the US president as “Your Excellency” and said he believed the “deep and special friendship between us would work like a magical force. Xi Jinping: Trump told China's Xi Jinping that he was right to build detention camps to house hundreds of thousands of ethnic minorities, former US national security adviser John Bolton claimed in his 2020 book. At a summit in Japan in 2019, attended only by interpreters, Xi gave Trump an explanation of China's camps for Uyghurs, who are ethnically and culturally distinct from the country's majority Han population and are suspected of harbor separatist tendencies, Bolton wrote. “According to our interpreter, Trump said Xi should continue building the camps, which he said was exactly the right thing to do,” the book says. Orbn's approach appeals to Trump conservatives, who have abandoned their embrace of limited government and free markets for a system that sides with their own ideology, said Dalibor Rohac, a researcher at the American Enterprise Institute. “They want to use the tools of government to reward their friends and punish their opponents, and that’s what Orbn did,” Rohac said. Orbn's government reciprocated, repeatedly praising the former president. Hitler's praise may not come as a major surprise after Trump hosted neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes and anti-Semitic rapper Kanye West at his Florida residence in November 2022. “It's pretty hard to believe, though, that he missed the Holocaust, and pretty hard to understand how he missed the 400,000 American GIs who were killed in the European theater. But I think it's more, even one time, a tough guy deal,” Kelly continued. speaking about Trump's feelings towards Hitler. Kelly went on to say that Trump would compliment Hitler's ability to generate extreme loyalty from those around him, while he accused his own inner circle of betraying him. “He was asking me about loyalty issues and how when I pointed out to him that the German generals as a group were not loyal to him and had in fact attempted to assassinate him on several occasions , and he didn't know it,” he added. Kelly said. “He really believed, when he brought us generals, that we would be loyal and we would do whatever he wanted us to do.” Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, told CNN that the ex-president considered himself a “great guy.” “He likes to deal with other big guys, and big guys like Erdogan in Turkey can put people in prison and you don’t need to ask anyone for permission.” He rather likes it,” the former UN ambassador said. In response to the allegations, a Trump spokesperson said Kelly and Bolton suffered from “Trump derangement syndrome.” “John Kelly and John Bolton have become completely angry and are suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. They need to seek professional help because their hatred is consuming their empty lives,” said Steven Cheung. Kelly's book examines “a new, more uncertain world order with reporting from the front lines of power, from existing to impending wars across the globe,” according to a new synopsis. Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un previously exchanged threats of destruction and crude insults after North Korea in 2017 carried out a series of large-scale weapons tests aimed at acquiring the ability to launch strikes nuclear weapons on the American continent. Trump said he would rain "fire and fury" on North Korea and ridiculed Kim as a "little rocket man" on a suicide mission, while Kim responded that he would "tame the deranged American with fire. Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes was invited to a dinner at Mar-a-Lago in November 2022

