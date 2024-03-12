Donald Trump stung as new poll shows how unpopular he is





Donald Trump continues to have a low favorability rating among Americans, according to a new poll, although he is the likely Republican nominee after winning the lion's share of the primaries and defeating his only remaining rival.

An ABC News/Ipsos survey of 536 American adults conducted between March 8 and 9 found that 29% have a favorable opinion of the former president, compared to 59% who have an unfavorable opinion of him.

This came after Trump won all but one of the primaries on Super Tuesday – giving him 1,075 of the 1,215 delegates he needed to become the presumptive Republican nominee – prompting the former ambassador to Un Nikki Haley to drop out of the race to leave it unopposed. Tuesday's primaries could push Trump over the line.

Trump's popularity has remained largely unchanged since last summer. In similar polls last year, which had a margin of error of 4.5 percent in both cases, he hovered around a 30 percent approval rating.

That rating fell to 25 percent — with 61 percent viewing him unfavorably — in early April last year, immediately after he became the first president in U.S. history to be indicted. of criminal charges, which he denies, in New York.

Newsweek contacted the Trump campaign via email Monday for comment.

The same ABC/Ipsos poll finds that President Joe Biden, who is in line for a Democratic nomination, is also considered just as unpopular, although his unfavorable rating is slightly lower.

Some 33 percent viewed the outgoing president favorably, compared to 54 percent who viewed him unfavorably. In November, a similar poll put his unfavorable rating at 50 percent, with his favorability unchanged, whereas in previous polls both ratings fluctuated around the same numbers.

Neither candidate is considered more popular than unpopular, as recent polls consistently show, with more people disapproving of both than approving of them. Analysts said both countries will struggle to entice voters to turn out for elections due to disenchantment with the choice of candidates.

The latest ABC/Ipsos poll found that 36% of respondents thought Trump was trusted to do a better job as president, compared to 33% who thought Joe Biden would – but 30% thought neither would do it.

The two candidates are neck and neck in national polls, with only a few percentage points separating them.

Trump could suffer as he became the first former president to face four criminal trials – which he claims are politically motivated – which are expected to take place as he campaigns for the 2024 election. pleaded not guilty to all charges.

At the same time, Biden, already the oldest president in U.S. history at 81, has faced concerns about his age and mental acuity following a number of public gaffes, which Republicans have used to imply that Biden is unfit to remain president for another term. .

If he is re-elected, he will be 86 years old at the end of his second term. But the president brushed aside questions about his physical and mental health, telling a news conference in February that his “memory is good” and “I know what I'm doing.”

A recent poll also shows that nearly half of American adults think Trump, 77, is too old to serve another term, and the former president also faces questions about his mental agility.

Biden has been criticized for his approach to illegal immigration in the United States and the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. About two-thirds of voters disapproved of his handling of immigration and the Middle East conflict, according to the ABC/Ipsos poll.

Some of this dissent comes from Democrats who have threatened not to vote for the president because of the situation in Gaza. However, political scientists have suggested that Biden's base will shut down on the issue when faced with the prospect of a Trump victory.

