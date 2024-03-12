Politics
Former black aide to Boris Johnson joins critics of Tory donor in hatred against all black people Diane Abbott
A former Downing Street adviser to Boris Johnson says the Tory donor who allegedly abused Diane Abbott should make amends by using his wealth to fight racism.
Author and Conservative Party member Samuel Kasumu said tycoon Frank Hester's apology was not enough and he needed to use his time and resources to show he was sorry for his comments about the Labor MP.
Mr. Hester was criticized after the Guardian claimed he made objectionable comments about Ms Abbott in 2019 during a company meeting.
It's like trying not to be racist, but you see Diane Abbott on TV, and you're just like… you just want to hate all black women because she's there, and I don't hate at all all black women, but I think she should. be shot, he would have said.
Responding to the claims, Mr Kasumu said the likes of Home Secretary James Cleverly and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch would not be in cabinet without pioneering MP Ms Abbott, who entered the Commons ago is almost 40 years old.
The former councilor said that although he disagreed with her political views, he would never have gotten a job at Number 10 himself without Ms Abbott's historic leadership.
She ran so people like me could walk, Mr Kasumu, 36, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
He added: As a black British woman, Diane Abbott is very historically significant. She was first elected in 1987, the year I was born. I would not have been a special adviser at Downing Street without Diane Abbott. Kemi Badenoch, Kwasi Kwarteng, James Cleverly and David Lammy wouldn't be where they were today without Diane Abbott.
For many black Britons, every time Diana is attacked, we feel it…we feel a sense of hurt because of her historical significance. Regardless of our politics, and our politics differ, she ran so people like me could walk.
Mr Hester was the Conservative Party's biggest donor in 2023, according to Electoral Commission records, having given 10 million to the party.
The party is now under pressure to return the money and condemn donor comments, with Labor calling on the Conservatives to return every penny.
Labor Party president Annelise Dodd said the comments were reprehensible.
She added: Frank Hester is the Conservative Party's biggest donor, as well as a personal donor to the Prime Minister, so it is vital that Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives return his donations, in full and without delay.
Rishi Sunak said words matter, and he must know that keeping this money would suggest the Tories are tolerating these worrying comments. Sunak must return every penny.
Mr Kasumu highlighted the murders of Labor MP Jo Cox and Conservative MP Sir David Amess and acknowledged that words matter, adding that Mr Hester's comments were completely abhorrent and unacceptable.
He said he did not support Tory calls to repay the $10 million Mr Hester gave them, but that the businessman should use his fortune to atone for his words: it is a good thing that he apologized. But this is not enough, he must do more.
He added: He's going to have to do more than try to call Diane Abbott. He's going to have to invest his time and resources to be part of the solution (to racism) because right now, he's part of the problem.
A statement released by Mr. Hesters' office said: Frank Hester admits he was rude to Diane Abbott in a private meeting several years ago, but his criticism had nothing to do with his gender nor with the color of his skin.
The Guardian is right when he quotes Frank as saying that he abhors racism, not least because he experienced it as the child of Irish immigrants in the 1970s.
He called Diane Abbott twice today in an attempt to directly apologize for the hurt he caused her, and he is deeply sorry for his comments. He wants to make it clear that he considers racism to be a poison that has no place in public life.
In response to a BBC query, a spokesperson for Mr Hester said the statement did not constitute confirmation of the alleged quotes.
|
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/samuel-kasumu-diane-abbott-frank-hester-boris-b2511163.html
