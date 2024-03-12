'Unusual provision' in Chubb's Donald Trump bond faces scrutiny





The insurance company that provided Donald Trump's $91.6 million bail in E. Jean Carroll has only 60 days to pay the full amount if the former president loses his appeal.

Joyce Vance, a former U.S. attorney in Alabama who was appointed by then-President Barack Obama and a longtime Trump critic, called the provision “unusual” in such contracts.

Trump had to pay the full $83.3 million the jury awarded Carroll in his defamation lawsuit as a condition of appeal. This figure comes with 9% annual interest, which will be returned to Trump if he wins his appeal.

As is standard practice, Trump used an insurance company to pay the money. In this case he turned to the Federal Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Chubb Insurance.

Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally March 9, 2024 in Rome, Georgia. During his speech, Trump denounced retired journalist E. Jean Carroll for suing him twice for defamation. Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally March 9, 2024 in Rome, Georgia. During his speech, Trump denounced retired journalist E. Jean Carroll for suing him twice for defamation. Puce Somodevilla/Getty Images

Writing on his Civil Discourse blog, Vance said the 60-day payment deadline was unusual.

“There is an unusual provision in the bond that would give Chubb 60 days from the date final judgment is entered in Carroll's favor (if she wins on appeal) to make payment to him,” Vance wrote.

If Trump loses his appeal and doesn't pay the money, “Chubb must offer the full amount. They can get Trump back, but that would be their problem,” Vance wrote.

“This is good news for E. Jean Carroll because the bond guarantees that the judgment will be paid if she prevails on appeal.”

Vance also noted that the judge gave Carroll's attorneys until Monday morning to file objections to bond. If they do, he will hold a hearing at 3 p.m. the same day.

The former president has already been ordered to pay $88.3 million for two defamation cases brought against him by Carroll. Both cases stem from Carroll's claim that Trump sexually assaulted her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s and Trump's subsequent denial of those claims.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Rome, Georgia, on Saturday, Trump said Carroll made “false accusations” against him. He also denounced the bail he had to pay.

“I just posted $91 million bail, $91 million on a false story, a totally made-up story,” he said.

Newsweek reached out to Trump and Carroll's lawyers by email for comment Monday.

Trump had to deposit the money in court in order to appeal the second defamation award, valued at $83.3 million. A jury awarded this money in January 2024.

The former president could face new defamation suits for his comments made in Georgia.

“Sometimes it’s not good to be rich,” he told the crowd. “I could say things about what it would normally cost. Ninety-one million, based on false accusations made against me by a woman I knew nothing about, who I didn't know, who I had never heard about it, I knew nothing about her.

“She wrote a book, she said things, and when I denied it, I said, 'That's so crazy, that's not true.' I'm being sued for defamation. That's where it starts.”

Trump also said that Carroll “is not a credible person” and that Lewis Kaplan, the judge in both defamation cases, was “a terrible person, a terrible judge” and “highly corrupt.”

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-jean-carroll-defamation-case-new-york-sexual-assault-bond-payment-1878018 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos