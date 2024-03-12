How Somalia's defense deal with Turkey torpedoed a rival deal with the United Arab Emirates

When the Somali cabinet approved a military cooperation agreement with the United Arab Emirates in February 2023, an uproar erupted in Mogadishu. Parliamentarians believed that the agreement was contrary to Somali sovereignty.

Since the early 1990s, Somalia has struggled with warlords and armed groups like al-Shabab and gained a reputation as a failed state.

Yet state-building efforts have borne fruit in recent years. In December, the UN lifted its arms embargo on the country, recognizing the progress made by the Somali government in institutionalizing its democracy and constitution.

However, the Somali government still needs foreign aid. He received $2.4 billion in development aid from donors including the EU, US, Turkey, Qatar and the UAE in 2021.

But on top of that, the government also needs security assistance and robust training for its security services.

Stay informed with MEE newsletters Sign up to receive the latest alerts, information and analysis,

starting with Turkey Unpacked

Despite this, some MPs thought the deal with the United Arab Emirates has gone too far.

The agreement, seen by Middle East Eye, mandates the UAE to carry out military and security operations, including land, sea and air operations, as it deems appropriate, to eliminate terrorist elements. It also allows Abu Dhabi to use the territory of Somalia.

The United Arab Emirates has the right to use land ports, seaports and airports in the territory of the Federal Republic of Somalia and to establish military and training bases to continue its operations.

The most controversial part of the deal, however, was the fact that it gave the UAE military complete immunity, which angry Somalis.

All persons working under this agreement will benefit from guarantees and immunity from any international, legal or administrative liability in Somalia, the agreement states.

Persons working under this Agreement shall not be subject to any national or international proceedings or claims or the enforcement of any judgment rendered against them in Somalia during the implementation of the Agreement.

A heavy investment

Immediately after the Somali cabinet gave its approval, the United Arab Emirates redeployed some of the Somali forces he trained in Uganda have returned to the country, paying their salaries and expenses. A month later, the Emirati army also began to build a new UAE-owned and operated base in the southern Jubaland region.

A year later, the Somali parliament has still not ratified the agreement to formally complete the constitutional procedure.

In contrast, MPs quickly approved a similar defense and trade deal with Turkey within weeks last month.

Two sources close to Mogadishu thinking said that when President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's government signed the UAE deal, it had Turkey's May 2023 presidential elections in mind, with all polls suggesting Recep Tayyip Erdogan was likely to lose.

Under Erdogan's leadership, Ankara has invested heavily in Somalia since 2011, granting more than $1 billion in humanitarian aid, establishing the country's largest embassy abroad and establishing a military base in Mogadishu to train a third of the Somali army.

Drones supplied by Turkey are currently operating against al-Shabab, while Turkish companies manage Mogadishu's airport and port.

Somali supporters of Recep Tayyip Erdogan wave the Turkish flag during celebrations after the presidential election, in Mogadishu, May 29, 2023 (Reuters/Feisal Omar)

Erdogan's eventual departure could have deprived Somalia of crucial support. The Turkish opposition has made it clear that it does not feel the need to maintain such an assertive foreign policy in places like the Horn of Africa, nor is it willing to spend money or time to this East African nation.

Thus, according to sources, Somalia has moved closer to Abu Dhabi to ensure its long-term fight against militant groups and fill the possible void that Erdogan's departure would cause.

Erdogan, however, defied expectations and won the election, coming out on top in the runoff.

While this was undoubtedly a factor in changing Somalia's response to the UAE deal, what really changed Mogadishu's view towards Turkey was the ties it developed by Ethiopia with the breakaway state of Somaliland earlier this year, which deeply concerned Mogadishu.

In January, Ethiopia signed a deal granting it naval and commercial access to ports on Somaliland's coast, in exchange for recognizing the region's independence. Mogadishu declared the agreement illegal.

Somalia lacks an air force as well as a navy. Thus, any Ethiopian attempt to impose its will in Somali waters would receive no response from Somali forces.

But Turkey could offer a counterbalance. It already has a military base and warships operating off the coast of Somalia as part of the UN anti-piracy force.

Qatar concerns

Then came the defense agreement with Turkey, the content of which still remains confidential by the respective governments. It appears to mandate Ankara to protect Somali maritime waters from violations over the next 10 years. Some Ankara insiders say the deal is also backed by Qatar, the UAE's Gulf rival.

The United Arab Emirates is probably the country most disturbed by the security and defense agreement between Turkey and Somalia, wrote Mehmet Ozkan, professor at the National Defense University in Turkey.

The United Arab Emirates has been carrying out serious diplomacy for a year to sign a very similar, or even more advanced, security agreement with Somalia. However, Somalia's response has been reluctant – which is why the UAE is both reacting and disappointed with this development.

Türkiye-Somalia pact: who will win? Learn more

Turkish officials say the deal had no consequences with Abu Dhabi. Erdogan has visited the Emirates frequently since 2021, when the two countries officially reconciled and signed an investment plan for Ankara.

On Monday, Erdogan called UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed to congratulate him on his birthday and invite him to Turkey for a high-level meeting.

Yet Abu Dhabi's passive-aggressive and indirect response to the Turkey-Somalia deal suggests it has quarrels over Qatar's possible role in the deal.

Emirati officials said in Mogadishu earlier this month that they would end their $5 million in financial support for some Somali military forces.

The Emiratis stopped paying five brigades positioned outside Mogadishu, maintaining financial support only for two brigades protecting the city and a special brigade tasked with protecting vital installations, according to the Somali Digest. reported.

Although the move is also linked to the fact that an al-Shabab attack in early February on a United Arab Emirates base in Somalia killed a senior Emirati official, Colonel Mohamed Mubarak, it is widely seen as a response to the Somali-Turkish agreement.

One source suggested that the UAE's main concern was Qatar's possible cooperation with Somalia rather than Turkey, with which the Emiratis has closer relations.