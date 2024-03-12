Absolute bloodbath at the RNC as new Trump-loyal leadership purges staff | Donald Trump





Donald Trump's new leadership team at the Republican National Committee began the process of ousting numerous staff members Monday evening, emptying its ranks as they prepare to bring the committee under the wing of the Trump 2024 presidential campaign , indicated sources close to the matter.

The RNC is expected to eliminate about 60 people in the policy, data and communications departments. At least five senior executives will be made redundant and some third-party contracts could also be terminated. A source close to the matter described it as a real bloodbath.

By ousting large parts of the RNC, the new chairman, Michael Whatley, and the new co-chair, Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of the former president, decided to reorganize the central committee of the Republican Party to line up squarely behind the campaign Trump just a few days later. they were officially elected.

The RNC is so subservient to the Trump campaign, sources say, that the layoffs are primarily intended to ensure there is no overlap in roles between the RNC and the campaign. The Trump campaign, for example, already has strong policy and communications teams.

And, as always with Trump's operations, the layoffs are part of a strategy to ensure that only staffers committed to Trump and the Maga movement remain at the RNC as Trump tightens his grip on the party ahead of the election presidential election in November.

Chairman Whatley is evaluating the organization and staff to ensure the building is consistent with his vision for victory in November, new RNC COO Sean Cairncross wrote in comments emails to policy, data and communications teams. were seen by the Guardian.

During this process, some staff members are asked to resign and reapply for a position on the team, Cairncross wrote. The email added that if staffers chose not to reapply, they would be terminated from the RNC at the end of March.

An RNC spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment. News of the layoffs was first reported by Politico.

The purge at the RNC, which comes days after Whatley and Lara Trump were unanimously elected Friday as the new leaders of the RNC, has been widely anticipated for weeks within the committee as it became increasingly clear that Trump would expel former RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. .

In a speech after his election, Whatley said the RNC would be the vanguard of a movement that would work tirelessly every day to elect our candidate, Donald J. Trump, increase Republicans' slim majority in the House and overturn control of the Senate.

Whatley and Lara Trump were endorsed by the former president last month after Trump met privately with McDaniel at his Mar-a-Lago club and actually suggested she resign after Super Tuesday on March 5, when 15 states held Republican primaries or caucuses. .

During the meeting, Trump did not explicitly ask McDaniel to resign and McDaniel reiterated that she did not want to resign unless Trump asked. But the message was clear hours later when Trump sat down for a pre-recorded interview on Newsmax and remarked that McDaniel had to go.

McDaniel had been under intense pressure to resign due to the RNC's poor fundraising performance, for which Trump blamed him personally. The decision to officially replace McDaniel came after Haley, Trump's latest rival, left the race after Super Tuesday to hand Trump the nomination.

The Guardian previously reported that fundraising was becoming such a problem that former RNC officials wanted Nikki Haley to drop out of the race weeks before she did so they could establish a joint fundraising deal with the Trump campaign to bolster its crates.

