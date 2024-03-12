Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment project

Prime Minister Modi said that Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram has always been a center of life of unparalleled energy.

Ahmedabad:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said previous governments did not have the “political will” to save the country's heritage and a country that does not cherish its heritage also loses its future.

Prime Minister Modi launched the master plan for the Rs 1,200-crore Gandhi Ashram Memorial at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat and also inaugurated the redeveloped Kochrab Ashram during 'a ceremony organized on the occasion of the anniversary of the famous Dandi Yatra, or salt march, organized by Mahatma Gandhi on March 12, 1930. .

“A country that does not cherish its heritage also loses its future. Bapu's Sabarmati Ashram is a legacy not only for the country, but for the entire humanity,” PM Modi said.

“Sabarmati Ashram has become a pilgrimage not only for our freedom movement but also for Viksit Bharat (developed India). Today, Bapu's vision gives a clear direction to our country for a bright future,” he said. he declared.

Bapu's ideals are our guiding light. The inauguration of the renovated Kochrab Ashram and the launch of the Gandhi Ashram Memorial Master Plan will deepen his vision and inspire all Indians for generations to come.https://t.co/FH1HveI0Xg Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2024

The governments formed after independence “had neither the mentality nor the political will to save this heritage of the country”, he said.

“One (reason why) was the habit of looking at India from a foreign point of view, and the other the compulsion to appease, because of which the great heritage of India kept “be destroyed. The encroachment, the uncleanliness, the disorder, all this has hijacked our heritage,” the Prime Minister said. » said Modi.

Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram has always been a center of life of unparalleled energy, he said.

The ashram, once spread over 120 acres of land, has been reduced over time to 5 acres, and from 63 buildings to 36 now. Of these 36 existing buildings, tourists can only visit three, he said.

“It is the responsibility of 140 million Indians to preserve Sabarmati Ashram which people from all over the world come to see, admire and experience,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi said that the government is working hard to restore the old buildings to their original form and trying not to need to construct a new building, so that the country can feel that the traditional way of construction is maintained.

“In the future, the generations who come here will be able to understand how the Saint of Sabarmati stirred the soul and spirit of the country with the power of charkha, made the mind conscious and worked to give impetus to freedom “, did he declare.

By sacrificing his life for the country that was suffering from centuries of slavery, Bapu filled it with new hope and faith, he said.

Mahatma Gandhi dreamed of Gram Swaraj and a self-reliant India, Prime Minister Modi said, adding that his government's initiatives 'Vocal for Local' and Atmanirbhar Bharat are inspired by him.

He said nine million farmers in Gujarat have taken up natural farming, saving three million tonnes of urea, which was the dream of Mahatma Gandhi.

Promoting khadi and strengthening villages where women play an important role in the economy are steps in this direction, Prime Minister Modi said.

Today, more than a million women working in self-help groups have become 'lakhpati didi'. “It is my dream to earn three crore lakhpati didis in the third term (of his government),” he said.

“Our efforts have given strength to the poor to fight poverty. Thanks to government policies over the last 10 years, 25 million people have come out of poverty, and I am sure Bapu would bless us for this, wherever 'It's today,' he said.

In 'Amrit Kaal', as India creates new records and scales new heights from earth to space and moves forward with the promise of development, this 'taposthali (place of worship) of Mahatma Gandhi is a great source of inspiration for us,” he said. said.

Bapu's ideal of truth and non-violence, his determination to worship the nation and his dream of seeing God's service to the poor and deprived are still alive today through the Sabarmati Ashram, a- he added.

Prime Minister Modi said his government has shown willingness to develop the Kashi Dham in Varanasi, which has attracted over two million devotees in the last two years.

He said that 200 acres of land had been released for the Ram temple expansion project (in Ayodhya) and in just 50 days after the consecration of the idol of Lord Ram, more than a million faithful visited the place.

Lord Krishna's Dwarka in Gujarat has also seen development works, he noted.

The renovation of the Somnath Temple by Sardar Patel was a historic event, and Gujarat has witnessed the restoration and enrichment of many world heritage sites, including the thousands-year-old port city of Lothal, Prime Minister Modi said.

The government also led a campaign to develop heritage places associated with the freedom struggle and national inspiration, as Rajpath was developed as Kartavya Path. The sites of Andaman and Nicobar, places associated with Babasaheb Ambedkar, Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar and Dandi Ashram are some examples, he said.

“The development and expansion of Sabarmati Ashram is a big step in this direction,” the Prime Minister said.

He also expressed admiration for the families residing in the ashram premises for their role in bringing about its expansion, through which the government was able to release 55 acres of land for its redevelopment.

