Robert De Niro calls Donald Trump 'stupid' and 'dangerous' amid feud





Robert De Niro Questioned Trump's Intelligence on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The actor said the former president was “dangerous” and told people not to vote for him. Trump and De Niro have been feuding since 2016, when the actor said he wanted to punch him. in the face.

Thanks for recording!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download the app

Robert De Niro called Donald Trump a “fucking idiot” in his latest comments amid their public feud.

De Niro and Trump have been taking jabs at each other for several years after the actor criticized Trump's 2016 election campaign and said he wanted to punch him in the face. Their feud has been reignited as Trump campaigns for the 2024 presidential election.

On Monday's episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” De Niro responded to two Trump social media posts about him, in which the former president said De Niro had a “low IQ” and that his acting had “declined significantly.”

“He’s so stupid,” De Niro said. “Look at the lame, stupid things he said. He's so stupid he can't even say anything intelligent. He's a fucking idiot.”

De Niro encouraged the public to vote to ensure Trump is not re-elected president later this year. De Niro also said he doesn't understand why many American citizens still trust Trump.

“I just don't understand how people can buy it. I just don't know. In a way, it's an act. It's all about insecurity,” De Niro said. “He's a malignant narcissist. He's a socio-psychopath.”

He added: “It's so scary and scary, and he's dangerous. We need to get rid of him.”

De Niro also criticized members of the Republican Party who supported Trump.

“Shame, shame, shame on these Republicans who don’t have the courage, the balls, to take on him. What do they say to their children? What do they say to their grandchildren?” he said. “He’s like a real fucking criminal.”

De Niro isn't the only Hollywood star targeted by Trump's recent social media rants. The former president, whose net worth is estimated at $2.5 billion, spent Sunday night mocking the Oscars and the event's host Kimmel on Truth Social.

“A very bad politically correct show tonight, and for years disjointed, boring and very unfair,” Trump wrote of the ceremony.

“Was there EVER a worse host than Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars,” Trump wrote in another post.

Jimmy Kimmel said he was told not to read President Donald Trump's message about him during the Oscars. Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Towards the end of the ceremony, Kimmel read Trump's message and said: “Thank you, President Trump. Thank you for watching. I'm surprised you're still ah, isn't your prison sentence over ?”

Trump faces several civil lawsuits and four criminal cases, including three related to the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

In February, Business Insider reported that Trump had spent more than $52 million of his PAC donor's money on legal fees. Although many Trump supporters donated money to his presidential campaign, only about $861,000 was spent on law firms working on political issues.

Nearly $40 million was spent on personal legal issues.

Last month, New York Judge Arthur Engoron ruled against Trump in one of his civil fraud cases, banning him from running a New York-based company for three years and ordering the former president to pay damages. fines of $355 million, which will increase due to daily consequences. interest. Trump plans to appeal the decision.

Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/robert-de-niro-calls-donald-trump-stupid-dangerous-amid-feud-2024-3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos