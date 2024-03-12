Politics
China renews diplomatic efforts to repair strained ties with EU
China has launched a new initiative to repair ties with the EU in recent weeks, deploying its special envoy for Eurasian affairs on a diplomatic tour across several European countries, while calling on Brussels to prioritize interests common rather than differences between the two parties.
At a press conference at China's annual parliamentary meeting last week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi objected to the European Union's characterization of China as a partner, competitor and a systemic rival while reiterating that their common interests outweigh differences.
China and Europe do not have opposing fundamental interests or geopolitical and strategic conflicts, he told dozens of local and foreign journalists. Both parties must be rightly described as partners, [and] cooperation should be the defining characteristic of the relationship.
Some analysts say Wang's emphasis on common interests rather than differences reflects Beijing's attempt to use soft diplomacy in a bid to improve relations with Europe.
In recent months, China has tried to stabilize not only its relations with the United States, but also its relations with the EU, said Justyna Szczudlik, a China analyst and deputy director of research at the Polish Institute of international affairs.
In light of Brussels' hardening stance on China, including sanctions imposed on Chinese companies supporting Russia, Szczudlik told VOA in a telephone interview that Beijing is aware of China's influence. EU on them.
China also needs stability because of the economic difficulties and social problems it faces, she said.
Despite Beijing's attempt to reduce tensions with European countries through measures such as extending visa-free travel to six more European countries, some experts say the effect of this strategy will be limited.
While European countries acknowledge that Beijing is trying to improve its relations with the EU, all the old problems persist, including unequal trade disputes and China's position on the war in Ukraine, according to Sari Arho Havren, an associate research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in Brussels. » told VOA by telephone.
She said that although Brussels has repeatedly highlighted its trade issues and other concerns in meetings with Beijing, these messages do not appear to have been heeded by the Chinese side. Nothing happens [on the Chinese side]So I don't think Beijing is listening to the EU's concerns, Havren said.
Since early March, Li Hui, China's special envoy for Eurasian affairs, has been leading a second round of shuttle diplomacy across Europe, visiting Russia, Brussels, Poland, Ukraine, Germany and France.
During his meeting with senior European diplomats in Brussels, Li expressed Beijing's strong opposition to the EU's inclusion of Chinese companies in its sanctions against Russia, while urging the EU to get back on track dialogue and consultations with China, according to the official statement released. by the Chinese government.
In addition to urging Brussels to lift sanctions on Chinese companies, the South China Morning Post reported, Li also told European officials that no discussions on Ukraine's territorial integrity would take place until the violence would not stop, which he said could only happen if the EU stopped sending troops. weapons in Ukraine.
In response, the EU expressed concerns about the large volumes of dual-use items and advanced technology that China has exported to the Russian military-industrial complex and stated that China's position on the war in Ukraine inevitably had an impact on bilateral relations.
Brussels also urged Beijing to play a constructive role by calling on Russia to withdraw all its forces from all of Ukraine's territory within its internationally recognized borders.
Some experts say the EU results show they do not expect Beijing to play a constructive role in facilitating a possible ceasefire and peace talks between Russia and the Ukraine.
The EU believes Li delivered propaganda-like messages from Moscow during their meeting, which would likely make Brussels less willing to open to China's olive branch, said Zsuzsa Anna Ferenczy, an expert on Sino-China relations. European at National Dong Hwa. Taiwan University, told VOA in a telephone interview.
Ferenczy said that while China's commitment to its partnership with Russia has damaged the EU's trust in Beijing, Brussels has repeatedly expressed its commitment to keeping communication channels open with the Chinese.
As part of Beijing's renewed diplomacy, the EU has adopted a series of measures which, according to some analysts, reflect a hardening of its trade relations with China. Last week, the European Commission began customs registration of electric vehicles imported from China, paving the way for possible imposition of tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.
Additionally, the EU is moving closer to passing an anti-forced labor law, which could ban imports from China's Xinjiang region, where some research and media reports suggest large numbers of Uyghur Muslims are subjected to forced labor, an accusation that Beijing denies. .
Poland's Szczudlik said the potential adoption of these trade measures shows that the EU's management of its trade relations with China has shifted from implementing defensive tools to an offensive approach.
This process is a good example that the EU is not toothless in the face of China, she said.
The EU is preparing to hold its parliamentary elections in June and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is running for re-election in 2024, but Taiwan's Ferenczy said she does not expect big changes in EU-China relations in the short term.
I expect the European side to remain skeptical of China and push forward the same agenda, she said, adding that the outcome of the two elections could have some impact on how the The EU is shaping its policy towards Beijing.

