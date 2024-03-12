Danrem 022/PT Accompanies President Joko Widodo to Visit Delimas Traditional Market and PTPN 2 Pagar Merbau Red Oil Factory – JAPOSCO





Views : 92 DELI SERDANG, JAPOS.CO – President Joko Widodo accompanied by Colonel Danrem 022/PT Inf Agustatius Sitepu SSos MSi MHan visited Delimas Traditional Market and PTPN 2 Pagar Merbau Red Oil Factory, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. This activity was also attended by the Acting Governor of North Sumatra, Major General TNI Purn Hasanuddin, Danrem 022/PT Colonel Inf Agustatius Sitepu SSos MSi MHan, Regent of Deli Serdang HM ali Yusuf Siregar, Dandim 0204/DS (Lt INF Col. Alex Sandri SHub int, Deli Serdang Deputy Police Chief AKBP July, Navy Lt. Col. Wendy Niswar (Setmilpres), Danramil 06/LP (Inf Captain Poniman), Delimas Market Director (Edison Marpaung , Head of Tupim, Deli Serdang Regency (Eko Supriadi), Head of Market, Deli Serdang Regency (Sahat Tua Silitonga) and Sertu Ketut (Setmilpres). Here is a series of activities 1. At 09:30 WIT, the Dandim and Paspampres inspected the location of the Deli Mas fish market that President Joko Widodo was scheduled to visit. 2. At 09:40 WIT, Dandim and Paspampres members visited the location of the Pasar Delimas road that President Joko Widodo will cross. 3. At 10.15 WIB, members of Dandim 0204/DS and Paspampres left the Delimas Traditional Market and then went to the PTPN 2 Tanjung Garbus Red Oil Factory. 4. At 10:45 WIB, Dandim 0204/DS together with members of the Paspampres arrived at the PTPN 2 Tanjung Garbus Red Oil Factory 5. At 11:00 WIB, the Acting Governor of North Sumatra arrived at the PTPN 2 Pagar Merbau Red Oil Factory. 6. At 11:10 a.m. WIB PJ. The Governor and his entourage visited the PTPN 2 Pagar Merbau red oil factory. 7. At 11:30 WIT, the Acting Governor left the PTPN 2 Pagar Merbau Red Oil Factory. 8. At 11:32 WIB Danrem 022/PT arrived at PTPN 2 Pagar Merbau Red Oil Factory. 9. At 11:35 WIB Danrem 022/PT left the PTPN 2 Red Oil Factory for the traditional market Deli Mas Lubuk Pakam. 10. At 11:50 WIB Danrem 022/PT arrived at the Delimas Lubuk Pakam traditional market. 11. At 11:53 WIB, Danrem 022/PT left the traditional market Delimas Lubuk Pakam for Medan. (RM)

