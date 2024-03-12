Could Boris Johnson help save Rishi Sunak's government?

The level of unease among Conservative MPs is currently quite high.

For those on the right of the party, the defection of Lee Anderson ” was undoubtedly a blow: “What a disaster”, was the simple Whatsapp I received from an MP.

That said, even Rishi Sunak's harshest critics, for his part, are not mentioning the idea of ​​further defections (if anything happens, it will be “rare,” said one). But their mood is dark.

A source said five additional letters of censure over the Prime Minister's leadership were submitted on Monday evening.

It was rumored that Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Conservative MPs' committee, had met privately with Mr Sunak to update him (although sources indicated this was a long-planned meeting executive date of 1922).

Even with additional letters, it is likely that any rebellion aimed at ousting Mr Sunak would remain well below the threshold that would trigger a vote – and even if a vote did take place, he would almost certainly win it.

But it shows the level of unease, as even loyalists now fear an election wipeout.

It is in this context that the idea of Boris Johnson making a return to the campaign trail to help the Conservatives in the next election campaign has been a topic of discussion among Westminster MPs for some time.

Earlier this year, a Conservative representing a Red Wall seat, who was happy to see Mr Johnson's back when he resigned and is now a loyalist of Mr Sunak, told me that the former prime minister could improve his chances.

At the time, Mr Johnson's team did not rule anything out or deny the Prime Minister's claims about me. ITV Tonight Schedule that the couple still talks to each other from time to time.

Hearing reports today that Mr Johnson's return is being confirmed – with suggestions he could visit Red Wall headquarters, the same MP said: “We want all Tories to do election campaign.

“Boris Johnson’s participation would be beneficial, particularly in the north, where he enjoys strong appeal.”

Minister Graham Stuart told ITV News on Tuesday that “Boris Johnson will stand with me and other Conservatives in a united Conservative family” ahead of the election.

Sources tell me Mr Johnson's election plans are still a long way off, but they have confirmed he is not going to defect to the Reform Party and suggested any election campaign will be for the Conservatives , despite the obvious bitterness over Mr Sunak's role. in his own fall.

But will Mr Johnson be able to help? This is not a point on which all Conservative MPs agree.

Some across the North tell me they desperately need his advice, insisting he remains a hugely popular figure.

But some aren't keen – one told me: “I think it would be for friends and supporters only, I definitely wouldn't want him.” »

One discussion I have also heard is whether the Conservatives would be better off if Mr Johnson had stayed.

After all, at the time the Conservatives were only a few points behind Labor.

This was the short-lived tenure of Liz Truss, with her volatile mini-budgetwhich radically changed the fortunes of the party, much more than partygate.

And the party's MPs are now divided over whether the blame for today's consistent 20-point deficit in polls still lies with her era, or whether the current prime minister is to blame.

I would say that a majority think that it was Truss who tarnished the party's reputation for economic competence and that no subsequent leader will be able to change that.

They admit the situation looks dire, but do not blame Mr Sunak. But there are certainly some who point the finger at the Prime Minister.

They argue that things got tight at one point in the polls – but that more recent events (one cited the sacking of right-wingers to make way for Lord David Cameron, the recession , a lackluster budget then the recent defection) made it impossible to party to recover.

The challenge for conservatives is that they are being hit from both sides, losing voters to reforms on the right but risking deterring those in the center if they change their position.

Every controversy can be seen through this lens.

Take Mr. Anderson: the decision to suspend him angered those on the right, but the failure to label his comments as Islamophobia discouraged those on the left.

