Trump and Biden could clinch the 2024 nomination after today's Republican and Democratic primaries in Washington, Georgia and Mississippi





Former President Donald Trump may be in a position to clinch the Republican presidential nomination on Tuesday, after results from four Republican runoffs in Georgia, Washington, Mississippi and Hawaii are released. President Biden could also clinch the nomination on Tuesday.

Republicans in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington will hold primaries, while Hawaii will hold GOP caucuses. Democrats will hold primaries in Georgia, Mississippi, Washington and the northern Mariana Islands, and Democrats abroad will also vote.

Trump's main rival, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, dropped her bid for the White House after the Super Tuesday primaries. Mr. Biden has no major challengers.

Trump dominated the Republican camp without ever debating any of his main opponents, and dominated the first state nomination elections.

The former president also enters the general election phase of the presidential campaign, facing 91 criminal charges in four criminal cases. His first criminal trial is scheduled to begin March 25 in New York, where he faces 34 counts related to alleged “hush money” payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the presidential election of 2016. Trump also faces criminal charges in Georgia for alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election, as well as federal charges in Washington, DC. He also faces federal charges in Florida for his handling of classified documents after his presidency.

In Tuesday's four contests, 161 GOP delegates are at stake. Trump has more than 1,075 delegates, according to CBS News estimates, and is closing in on the 1,215 delegates needed to secure the nomination. There are 254 Democratic delegates up for grabs in the March 12 election, with Mr. Biden closing in on the 1,968 needed to clinch.

Trump would be the first Republican in history to secure the presidential nomination three times in a row. Richard Nixon won the GOP nomination three times, but not in consecutive cycles.

For the Republicans, in Georgia, 59 delegates are at stake; in Mississippi, 40 delegates are at stake; in Washington, that makes 43 delegates; In the Hawaii caucus, 19 delegates are up for grabs.

When do polls close for today's Republican primaries?Georgia

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., but any voter in line at 7 p.m. will be able to vote, according to state rules.

Mississippi

Polls open at 7 a.m. CT (8 a.m. ET) and close at 7 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET), but like in Georgia, any voter in line at 7 p.m. will be able to vote.

Washington

Washington is a mail-in voting state, but voters can also vote Tuesday. Polls close at 8 p.m. PT (11 p.m. ET).

Hawaii

Hawaii GOP caucus attendees will report to their caucuses from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time (12 p.m. to 2 a.m. ET).

How many delegates does Trump need to secure the nomination?

He needs fewer than 140 delegates to reach 1,215.

How many delegates does Trump have?

Here is the latest estimate from CBS News data desk delegates:

When do polls close for Democratic elections? Georgia

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., but any voter in line at 7 p.m. will be able to vote, according to state rules.

Mississippi

Polls open at 7 a.m. CT (8 a.m. ET) and close at 7 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET), but like in Georgia, any voter in line at 7 p.m. will be able to vote.

Washington

Washington is a mail-in voting state, but voters can also vote Tuesday. Polls close at 8 p.m. PT (11 p.m. ET).

Northern Mariana Islands

The Northern Mariana Islands Democratic Party held its primary election March 5-12. Polls closed at 4 a.m. ET.

Democrats Abroad

Democrats abroad can vote in person or submit their ballots by email, fax or postal mail. Polls close at 3 a.m. ET and results are expected on March 19.

How many delegates does Biden need to secure the nomination?

With the Northern Mariana Islands results, Mr. Biden has 1,868 delegates, meaning he is just 100 more short of clinching the Democratic nomination.

How many delegates does Biden have?

Here are the latest estimates from the CBS News data desk:

Kabir Khanna contributed to this report.

More from Hunter Woodall

Hunter Woodall is a political editorial producer for CBS News. He covered the 2020 New Hampshire primary for the Associated Press and also worked as a Kansas state reporter for the Kansas City Star and a Washington correspondent for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

