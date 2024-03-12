Authorities ban Imran Khan from holding meetings in Adiala prison





PTI founder Imran Khan appears before the Lahore High Court on March 17, 2023. AFP

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab Home Ministry has imposed a two-week ban on incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan from holding meetings inside Rawalpindi's Adiala jail , Geo News reported on Tuesday.

According to a notification issued by the Interior Ministry, all kinds of visits, meetings and interviews have been restricted in Adiala Prison due to a security alert.

The authorities have been directed to install barbed wire outside the prison premises and conduct a fresh security audit of officials of the Special Branch of Police, Intelligence Bureau within a day and prison staff.

No person would be exempted from body search before entering the jail premises and cleaning operation would be carried out in and around the jail, the notification said.

Security clearances were also required for government contractors working in prisons.

The lives of PTI founders are in danger

Expressing grave concerns over the abrupt banning of Khan's meeting in Adiala jail, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan feared that the former prime minister's life was in danger.

Addressing a press conference outside the prison, Gohar said they were banned from meeting the incarcerated PTI founder. He said authorities had not informed anyone of Khan's two-week assembly ban.

The authorities cited terrorism to justify this decision, he added.

Gohar demanded an immediate meeting and consultations with the incarcerated PTI founder. He also asked for details about Khan's health.

Khan, who is serving a total of 31 years in prison in several cases, had been holding meetings with his lawyers, family and party leaders since his transfer to the Rawalpindi facility in September 2023, on both days, Mondays and Thursdays. , allocated to such commitments.

In January, former prime minister and Shah Mahmood Qureshi were sentenced to 10 years in prison in the encryption case for publishing the contents of a secret cable sent by the country's ambassador in Washington to the government in Islamabad .

This was followed by another 14-year sentence handed down to Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, by an accountability court in the Toshakhana case, for abusing his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022 to buy and sell gifts in the possession of the state which were received during visits abroad and which are worthwhile. more than Rs140 million ($635,000).

The court also imposed a fine of Rs1.57 billion to Rs787 million each on the couple.

Subsequently, Khan and Bushra were also sentenced to an additional seven years, along with a fine of 500,000 rupees each, in the “un-Islamic nikah” case for marrying before the end of the period of iddat of 90 days following the divorce of the latter. .

Besides, the PTI founder and his wife were indicted in the 190 million case during the jail trial which was also held at Adiala jail.

In recent months, Khan's party and associates have again demanded his release over “fabricated” cases while raising concerns over the former prime minister's safety inside the prison.

Last week, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested three terrorists and recovered an Adiala jail card, a hand grenade and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from their possession.

Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Hamdani said the police recovered automatic weapons and ammunition from the terrorists originating from Afghanistan.

Before this, in November, police found a suspicious bag loaded with an explosive device near Adiala Road in Gorakhpur, Rawalpindi, just a kilometer from the facility.

