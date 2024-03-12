Where do applicants stand on Social Security and Medicare?





Former U.S. President Donald Trump watches a video of President Joe Biden performing during a rally for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) at the Miami-Dade Country Fair and Exposition November 6, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

Joe Raedle | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden expressed opposing views on the future of Social Security on Monday.

While Trump suggested the possibility of “entitlement” cuts on CNBC's “Squawk Box,” Biden released a 2025 budget proposal that states: “No benefit cuts.”

“Make no mistake: Social Security will be on the ballot in November,” Nancy Altman, president of Social Security Works, an advocacy group in favor of expanding the program, said in a statement.

More from personal finance: Millionaires may have reached their Social Security wage tax cap for 2024. 78% of near-retirees failed or barely passed a basic security quiz social. Many Americans believe that pensions are essential to achieving the American dream.

Social Security and Medicare face funding shortfalls that will require benefit cuts over the next decade if Congress does not act. Social Security's combined funds will be exhausted by 2034, by which time 80% of benefits could be payable, program administrators predicted last year. The Medicare Hospital Insurance Fund, which covers Medicare Part A, could be exhausted in 2031.

What we know about Trump's stance on Social Security

In interviews during his campaign, Trump generally rejected the idea of ​​changing Social Security, which he said would hurt seniors.

However, in an interview with CNBC on Monday, Trump said limiting spending on the program could be a way to improve the government's budget.

“There are a lot of things you can do in terms of rights, in terms of reducing them, but also in terms of theft and mismanagement of rights,” Trump said.

Trump did not specify what potential changes he had in mind.

President Biden responded to the interview by posting on X: “Not on my watch.”

This isn't the first time Trump has suggested cutting Social Security.

In 2020, Trump proposed a budget as president that included an estimated $71 billion in cuts to the program, with changes that some advocates feared would make it harder to maintain disability benefits. Also in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Trump suggested a payroll tax cut aimed at putting more money into workers' paychecks. However, such a policy would reduce the tax revenue on which Social Security and Medicare depend.

In recent interviews, Trump has essentially rejected the idea of ​​changing Social Security.

“You don’t have to touch Social Security,” Trump said during a recent town hall on Fox News, suggesting more changes could come before cuts that would hurt seniors.

How Biden wants to strengthen Social Security

During Thursday's State of the Union address, President Biden promised to protect Social Security and Medicare from budget cuts.

“If anyone here tries to cut Social Security or Medicare or raise the retirement age, I will stop them,” Biden said, while touting his plan to “make the rich pay their fair share” by imposing additional payroll taxes on people earning more than $400,000.

On Monday, Biden reaffirmed his commitment by releasing a budget proposal for fiscal year 2025 that states: “No benefit cuts.”

“The President opposes benefit reduction policies as well as proposals to privatize Social Security,” the budget states.

Instead, the budget calls for expanding the solvency of Social Security and Medicare by requiring high-income workers to pay taxes on more of their income.

Biden calls for improving Social Security benefits, as well as Supplemental Security Income benefits, for seniors and people with disabilities, especially those with low incomes.

The president is also proposing an increase in funding for the Social Security Administration in an effort to expand access to benefits. This includes $15.4 billion for the agency's operations, a nearly 9% increase over its fiscal 2023 funding level.

“The chronically underfunded agency has struggled to provide adequate customer service, including field office closures, long wait times on the SSA 1-800 phone line, and excessive delays in disability insurance hearings,” said Max Richtman, president and CEO of the National Preservation Committee. Social Security and Medicare, said in a statement.

“It is long past time that SSA receives truly adequate funding, and the president's budget represents a major step in that direction,” he said.

Like Biden, Democrats on Capitol Hill have proposed bills to raise taxes on the wealthy and improve benefits. Meanwhile, House Republicans advanced a budget last week that calls for a bipartisan commission to assess the solvency problems of Social Security and Medicare.

Social Security has been criticized for its overpayment problems that have caused beneficiaries to owe money to the government.

Democrats have argued that the underfunded agency needs an increase in funding to address these problems. Republicans, for their part, have urged the Social Security Administration to better use the resources the agency already has.

