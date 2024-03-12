Rishi Sunak and Narendra Modi hold further talks on stalled UK-India trade deal

The Indian government wanted to sign new trade terms with the UK before the start of 2024 and before national elections in the spring.

The mood music that followed the prime minister's visit to the Indian capital for the G20 summit in September seemed to indicate a breakthrough, with Mr. Sunak being invited back for a return visit to India by Mr. Modis.

But with India's general election approaching next month, it appears unlikely that a deal will result in a breakthrough before a new government is elected.

Tuesday's call between the two leaders appears to have resolved some outstanding issues that emerged during the negotiations, suggesting a deal is not imminent.

The telephone conversation between Mr Sunak and Mr Modi comes the same week that New Delhi reached an agreement with the four countries that make up the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein, under a pact that India says will guarantee. to 78 billion investments in the country.

Releasing an account of the discussion between the two prime ministers, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: The leaders welcomed the thriving partnership between the UK and India and discussed recent progress in negotiations for a free trade agreement.

They agreed on the importance of reaching a historic and comprehensive agreement that benefits both countries.

The Prime Minister reiterated the importance of achieving an ambitious result on goods and services.

Rishi Sunak is known to have a good working relationship with Narendra Modi (Leon Neal/PA)

They agreed to remain in close contact and look forward to further progress in trade negotiations.

Negotiations over a UK-India trade deal, one that could grant British businesses more favorable access to a market of 1.4 billion people, have dragged on for two years.

Its completion is seen as a major post-Brexit prize by Britain's Conservative government.

When he was Prime Minister, Boris Johnson said he wanted a deal to be reached by October 2022 to coincide with Diwali celebrations.

Mr Sunaks' administration has refused to set a target date for signing a deal.

Trade Minister Greg Hands told MPs last week that the most important thing was the content of the deal rather than when it would be concluded.

He said: We remain in the 14th round and we recently hosted Indian government negotiators in London.

The reward remains significant, with tariffs of up to 150% for whiskey and 125% for automobiles, and we want to ensure that our key service sectors will be able to export to a 1.4 billion market. people.

Number 10 could not say whether the Prime Minister on Tuesday referred to Mr Modis' government's announcement to implement a 2019 citizenship law that excludes Muslims, a move which comes just weeks before the Hindu nationalist leader is seeking a third term.

Mr Sunak, of Indian origin, is known to have a strong working relationship with Mr Modi.

During their stay in Delhi in September, Mr. Sunak and Mr. Modi demonstrated their cordial relationship by hugging and patting each other on the back before their bilateral meeting.

The prime minister's wife is Akshata Murty, the daughter of NR Narayana Murthy, the billionaire co-founder of Indian IT giant Infosys, one of India's largest employers.