Pakistan bans visits to jailed former PM Khan over controversial terror threat





Islamabad

Pakistan's prison authorities on Tuesday abruptly banned all meetings and visits to jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan for two weeks due to a security alert, drawing sharp reprimands from his political party and his legal advisors.

The 71-year-old former Pakistani leader is serving long prison terms in Rawalpindi, a garrison town adjacent to the capital Islamabad. Khan was convicted of corruption, leaking state secrets while in power and marriage fraud just days before last month's national elections, charges he has dismissed as political victimization.

His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Tuesday condemned the blanket and brutal ban on access to Khan, calling it illegal and unconstitutional, demanding that it be lifted immediately.

When we arrived at the prison this morning for a routine meeting with Mr Khan in accordance with a High Court directive, suddenly we were prevented from seeing him and told that a blanket restriction was in place for such meetings for two weeks. Gohar Ali, acting president of PTI, said at a press conference in Islamabad.

The excuse was the existence of a terrorist threat, he added, saying the ban was only aimed at isolating their popular leader from the media and his supporters, and would be challenged before a court.

An official written directive from the inspector general of prisons in Punjab province, where Rawalpindi is located, on Tuesday confirmed a two-week ban on public visits, meetings and media interviews at the prison complex.

The directive states, without elaborating, that there are various types of security threats to the prison complex and that anti-state terrorist groups are planning to carry out targeted attacks there.

The jail facility also houses other senior PTI leaders, including former Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Khan, a cricket hero turned prime minister, was ousted from office in 2022 by a parliamentary vote of no confidence and has since faced numerous legal challenges. He denies any wrongdoing and blames Pakistan's powerful military for his prosecution and other civil and criminal charges. The military rejects allegations that it interferes in the country's political affairs.

Pakistan's February 8 elections resulted in a divided mandate. PTI-backed candidates won the most seats out of the 336 seats in the National Assembly or lower house of Parliament, but not enough to form a government themselves.

This encouraged the two traditional ruling parties, former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, or PML-N, and the Pakistan People's Party, or PPP, to cobble together a coalition government, allowing Sharif to return to power for a second time.

The election was marred by widespread allegations of fraud, and critics at home and in foreign governments, including the United States, called for an independent investigation.

The PTI leadership claims to have obtained a two-thirds majority, but the electoral commission manipulated the results at the behest of the military to steal their mandate and allow their two bitter rivals, the PML-N and the PPP, to form the government. The commission denies these accusations.

In the run-up to the election, Khan's party was subjected to a military-backed government crackdown, arresting hundreds of its members and candidates and banning the party from participating in campaign rallies. PTI activities have also been banned in mainstream media, as have Khan's name or images.

Other political parties, including their rivals PML-N and PPP, conducted their campaigns freely and dominated media coverage in the run-up to the vote.

Sharif's 19-member cabinet was sworn in on Monday. It included several members of Pakistan's interim government, which was exclusively charged under the constitution with holding elections and remaining neutral.

Pakistani authorities shut down mobile phone and internet services on election day, giving credence to allegations of election fraud.

