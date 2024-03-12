Biden campaign: Trump's praise of Hitler 'shameful but completely unsurprising'





President Biden's campaign criticizes former President Trump's past comments about Adolf Hitler on multiple occasions, calling his remarks “shameful but completely unsurprising.”

The Biden campaign said a CNN report citing former Trump chief of staff John Kelly's recollections of conversations with Trump “confirmed what we knew” about the former president.

In an emailed statement, the Biden campaign said it “can't believe we have to say this, but Hitler didn't do 'good things'.”

Kelly, a retired general who served as Trump's first secretary of Homeland Security before joining the White House, spoke with CNN's Jim Sciutto for a book. He told Sciutto about several conversations in which the former president said the Nazi leader did “good things” while inspiring loyalty in his military and rebuilding the economy.

Kelly questioned Trump about his statements and said he told his boss at the time that he couldn't say things like that.

Sarafina Chitika, lead spokesperson for Biden-Harris Rapid Response 2024, said she believes the campaign speaks for “the VAST majority” of people about the fact that Hitler did not do great things. things.

“Donald Trump's praise of Hitler is shameful, but it is completely unsurprising from a man who parroted Nazi rhetoric during the campaign trial, called his political opponents 'vermin' and sucked up to dictators and authoritarians like Vladimir Putin, Viktor Orbán, Kim Jong Un, and then the rest of the gang,” Chitika said in a statement.

Trump met with Orbán at his Mar-a-Lago estate last Friday. The Hungarian leader asked Trump to “keep fighting” ahead of his scheduled appearance Tuesday and said he would like to see Trump return to the White House.

“This is the same Viktor Orbán who undermines democracy, attacks the LGBTQ community, runs the most corrupt country in Europe and is currently mired in scandal after the pardon of a man convicted of covering up sexual abuse on children,” the Biden campaign said. » said the statement.

The campaign also criticized Trump for his ties to other world leaders, including receiving “beautiful letters” from North Korean leader Kim, calling Chinese President Xi Jinping a “king” and telling Putin to “do everything what he wanted” for the United States. allies.

“When Donald Trump talks like a dictator, praises dictators and says he wants to be a dictator, we should probably believe him,” Chitika's statement said.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates criticized Trump for his reported comments, arguing in a statement that “no American” should praise Hitler, a “genocidal monster.”

“Hundreds of thousands of American service members – heroes, not 'suckers' or 'losers' – gave their lives to defeat this evil. Admiring Hitler is an insult to their memory,” Bates said. “President Biden is committed to bringing all Americans together based on our shared values, against the most horrific ideologies in history. »

