PDI-P sees Jokowi issue as closer to Golkar to maintain its political hold

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) examines the president's question Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will join the Party Golkar a form of ambition to remain in the circle of power.

According to PDI-P DPP Chairman Andreas Hugo Pareira, if Jokowi ends up breaking away from the party with the bull symbol, he will likely look for a new political vehicle and be in a position to need Golkar more than the other way around.

“Now the one who needs it is not Golkar, as Bung Erwin (Golkar Party General Deputy Chairman Erwin Aksa) said earlier. “It is he who needs it, Pak Jokowi, who needs a vehicle that can be used so that it can exist in this power process in the future,” Andreas was quoted as saying by Compass TVTuesday (12/3/2024).

Andreas believes that Jokowi will continue to try to maintain his political influence in the next government in order to stay in the circle of power.

“Whether directly or by providing electricity. “Whether he directly becomes general president, or otherwise, how will he continue to exist and contribute to power in the future, the essence of which is that he exists in the process of power.”

Andreas also reminded the Golkar party not to be trapped by the lure of power so that it would readily accept if Jokowi decided to join it in the future.

Because Andreas fears that the Golkar Party will only be used as an instrument for Jokowi to maintain his political influence rather than realizing the ideals of civil society.

Andreas warned that this could happen based on the issue of postponing elections, extending the presidential term to 3 terms and appointing his eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka as vice president by changing the rules of the Constitutional Court.

“Today is the next episode of what Mr. Jokowi is doing. “Now it’s Golkar or maybe another party, so it exists in this power process,” Andreas said.

“It's a question of ethical and moral formalities, and all of that is no problem for him when he looks at this question, how to have power. “So I think the approach to the problem, if we approach it with a formal approach like this, we will continue to be deceived,” Andreas continued.

The question of whether President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) plans to join the Golkar Party before or after the end of his second government term is increasingly widespread.

The news of Jokowi joining Golkar emerged as he wore a yellow tie as he left for a working visit to Tokyo, Japan on December 16, 2023.

At that time, Jokowi was asked the reason why he wore a yellow tie, as he usually wears a red tie during his foreign visits.

Until now, President Jokowi's status as a cadre of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) has been questioned, even though the party that bears the symbol of the white-nosed bull has never explicitly declared Jokowi's membership status.

On the other hand, Jokowi let his eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, become a vice presidential candidate (Cawapres) accompanying presidential candidate (Capres) number 2 Prabowo Subianto.



