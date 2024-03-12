Politics
PDI-P sees Jokowi issue as closer to Golkar to maintain its political hold
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) examines the president's question Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will join the Party Golkar a form of ambition to remain in the circle of power.
According to PDI-P DPP Chairman Andreas Hugo Pareira, if Jokowi ends up breaking away from the party with the bull symbol, he will likely look for a new political vehicle and be in a position to need Golkar more than the other way around.
“Now the one who needs it is not Golkar, as Bung Erwin (Golkar Party General Deputy Chairman Erwin Aksa) said earlier. “It is he who needs it, Pak Jokowi, who needs a vehicle that can be used so that it can exist in this power process in the future,” Andreas was quoted as saying by Compass TVTuesday (12/3/2024).
Andreas believes that Jokowi will continue to try to maintain his political influence in the next government in order to stay in the circle of power.
Also read: Deputy head of Golkar: we are still waiting for the election recap, the national conference does not need to be discussed
“Whether directly or by providing electricity. “Whether he directly becomes general president, or otherwise, how will he continue to exist and contribute to power in the future, the essence of which is that he exists in the process of power.”
Andreas also reminded the Golkar party not to be trapped by the lure of power so that it would readily accept if Jokowi decided to join it in the future.
Because Andreas fears that the Golkar Party will only be used as an instrument for Jokowi to maintain his political influence rather than realizing the ideals of civil society.
Andreas warned that this could happen based on the issue of postponing elections, extending the presidential term to 3 terms and appointing his eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka as vice president by changing the rules of the Constitutional Court.
Also read: Golkar gives 1,040 missions to its executives to run in the 2024 regional elections
“Today is the next episode of what Mr. Jokowi is doing. “Now it’s Golkar or maybe another party, so it exists in this power process,” Andreas said.
“It's a question of ethical and moral formalities, and all of that is no problem for him when he looks at this question, how to have power. “So I think the approach to the problem, if we approach it with a formal approach like this, we will continue to be deceived,” Andreas continued.
The question of whether President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) plans to join the Golkar Party before or after the end of his second government term is increasingly widespread.
The news of Jokowi joining Golkar emerged as he wore a yellow tie as he left for a working visit to Tokyo, Japan on December 16, 2023.
Also read: Golkar holds closed-door meeting, Airlangga admits not discussing 2024 national conference
At that time, Jokowi was asked the reason why he wore a yellow tie, as he usually wears a red tie during his foreign visits.
Until now, President Jokowi's status as a cadre of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) has been questioned, even though the party that bears the symbol of the white-nosed bull has never explicitly declared Jokowi's membership status.
On the other hand, Jokowi let his eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, become a vice presidential candidate (Cawapres) accompanying presidential candidate (Capres) number 2 Prabowo Subianto.
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2024/03/12/16114391/pdi-p-anggap-isu-jokowi-merapat-ke-golkar-demi-pertahankan-cengkeraman
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PDI-P sees Jokowi issue as closer to Golkar to maintain its political hold
- Bollywood Newswrap, March 12: Salman Khan announces film with AR Murugadoss, Sajid Nadiadwala; Ranveer Singh Reveals 'Science of Orry' in Hilarious Video
- #Tech+Biz4SickKids launches with new name and lineup of Canadian tech ambassadors
- International Women's Day: Give girls role models to overcome obstacles | tidings
- Airbnb bans surveillance cameras inside properties. #Shorts #Airbnb #BBCNews
- Biden campaign: Trump's praise of Hitler 'shameful but completely unsurprising'
- Boris Johnson's election return looks unlikely after Rishi Sunak's silence last year
- Detroit Jazz Festival names drummer Brian Blade as 2024 artist in residence – The Oakland Press
- Leyh and Bochen named third team All-Atlantic Hockey
- I'm 70, why shouldn't my clothes convey my sexuality and sense of style?
- Four updates from the 2024 Google for Games Developer Summit
- Airlines post travel advisories for Denver International Airport, other Colorado airports with snowstorm on the way