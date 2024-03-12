Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates modernization of Dharmanagar railway station





Agartala, March 12, 2024: In a significant development for the North East region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the modernization of Dharmanagar railway station in North Tripura district through video conferencing. The event, which began at 8 am on Tuesday at the Dharmanagar railway station premises, was presided over by Dharmanagar MP and Speaker of Parliament Biswa Bandhu Sen. Prominent participants included Sabhadipati Bhabatosh Das, Uttar Tripura Zilla Parishads, Dharmanagar Municipal Corporation chairman Pradyut De Sarkar, social worker Shyamal Nath and various railway department officials. The Prime Minister announced that work was progressing with an allocation of Rs 10,379 crore for the development of railways in the North East region. Out of sixty modernized stations, forty-six come under the Lumding division. The Prime Minister inaugurated the works of four stations in Tripura through video conferencing. These stations include Dharmanagar, Kumarghat, Udaipur and the state capital Agartala. The Prime Minister highlighted the continued improvement of Indian Railways since 2014, contrasting it with the lack of progress from 2004 to 2014. He noted the increase in the number of not only passenger railways but also freight trains, facilitating the movement of goods from a single location. to another easily and at low cost. The old Dharmanagar railway station buildings will be demolished to make way for a completely new Dharmanagar railway station, which will have the status of a world-class railway station. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the countrymen for their encouragement and said that this enthusiasm would play a huge role in the future progress of the country.

