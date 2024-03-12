Xi Jinping's difficult task: finding his miracle

Xi Jinping faces a delicate economic situation (Illustrative Image Infobae)

The first Li Qiang He stood up and walked to the lectern he had prepared to deliver one of the most anticipated speeches of the conference. 14th Chinese National People's Congress. In his message, the former priest of the Chinese Communist Party (PCC) of Shanghai I surprised. He said the country's economy would grow by 5 percent in 2024, a very optimistic figure. Li He is one of the most reliable men in Xi Jinping. With malice, certain insiders of the hermetic circle of power specify: we can trust him until he can keep his promises.

To achieve this ambitious prognosis, a miracle must occur. Or falsifying statistics, a habit of PCC which dates back to the time of Mao. However, if even divine maneuvering or bureaucratic desperation were not enough, Li's fate It could resemble that of other trusted men of the supreme leader and end, as a result, with a trial for corruption.

China It is going through – even before the total closure of its economy due to Covid-19 in 2020 – much more than simple economic turbulence. In the first month of the year alone, companies trading on Chinese stock exchanges lost more than and charge the dollars of its market value. February 5 was another dark day which caused the stock market regulator to crash, Yi Huiman. Instead, the PCC design a Wu Qing as the new chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

An investigation into Bloomberg Economists estimate that the PBI of China increase, at most, by 4.6 percent this year. How will Li Qiang keep his oath? The scene is shadow. They cite two determining factors in particular: the real estate sector in difficulty and worrying deflation. On these two points, in addition to the fall in stock markets, the regime must also face global distrust over whether or not it can emerge from the current economic crisis and how it will do so.

Manufacturing activity contracted for the fifth straight month in February and exports fell last year for the first time since 2016. States and counties accumulate huge debts. They started growing exorbitantly after the pandemic due to production shutdown. But these disbursements to save local accounts continued once the quarantines ended: they were the solution that the economists of Beijing before the explosion of an overinflated real estate sector which stopped buying land to cover the deficit accounts of the States.

It is not the only mormora that caused the big Bang of Chinese construction. Millions of citizens took out large loans who continue to pay even though the value of the property they were promised continues to fall to historic levels. If they are lucky, they will be able to live in the house of their dreams. But millions of people will not count on this fortune: ghost citadels are springing up all over the country. This is the worst scenario: homeless and in debt. Many already prefer to forget about their mortgage and stop paying it.

To this scenario is added the lack of consumer confidence. In debt and with a house worth less than promised, the average Chinese decided to take care of their income rather than spend it. The uncertainty is absolute. A vicious circle that the regime cannot break. This caused continued price depreciation. Nobody consumes.

But these factors are not the only ones: the decline in population and birth rate also sounds the alarm for the future. How will I hold on Beijing in the decades to come? And the very expensive military structure? Immigration, unlike UNITED STATES, this is not a short or medium term solution. No one seeks to settle in a country that does not offer a minimum of freedoms or a dream to fight for.

The strike is also hurting unemployment rates. The central government decided last year to stop publishing data on youth unemployment. Nearly 25 percent of this workforce cannot find work. Better to hide these numbers. Or draw them: If a person works one hour per week, they are considered employed.. Any gadget is acceptable so that the population does not receive bad news. Even many college students who have studied for a well-paying position don't find openings that match their knowledge and education. Many of them risk emigrating in the coming years before facing their frustration. To this must be added the harassment of Beijing against free enterprise, particularly in the digital sector, which has suspended its expansion.

Another worrying indicator is the so-called Gross fixed capital formation (GFCF). This involves the acquisition of land and machines or equipment intended for the production of goods and services. During the years of XI, this index collapsed. An article from Foreign policysigned by Amit Kumarof thinking group Indian Takshashila Establishment, was blunt: For decades, China relied on high GFCF to boost its economy, but it has seen a steady decline under President Xi Jinping. For reference, the growth rate of GFCF over the last 9 years (2014-22) was 6.7% on average, compared to 13% over the previous 21 years (1994-2014).

Kumar He attributes this considerable decline, again, to the construction sector and the bubble fueled for years by the regime. The bulk of these investments came from the real estate sector, which accounted for a quarter of China's total fixed asset investments. Between 1994 and 2014, the sector recorded an annual growth rate of around 30%. But over the past eight years, the real estate sector has grown on average by just 4.2%, contracting by 10% between 2021 and 2022.explained the academic.

But that's not the only mistake I made XI in economic matters. In addition to completely stopping the economy with its eternal Covid-Zeroin the CCP Congress of 2022 and in 2023, the head of the regime stressed the need to increase the development of the country without leaving aside the factor of security. This caused an avalanche of measures against companies which generated greater internal and external distrust. Then came the redefinition of Espionage Actwhich gave overwhelming power to the authorities to intervene in businesses both national and foreign. In this way, they raided companies and collected statistics and customer data. Investors were afraid.

The conclusion of Kumar is clear: China will not return to the high growth rates of 1980-2010, but will stabilize at around 4%. This will likely derail China's plan to transform itself from a middle-income country to a high-income country and will undoubtedly undermine Xi's dream of transforming China into an advanced socialist country. The much-feared fear of the middle-income trap is real for China.

However, other factors will need to be paid attention to. China will never stop trying to expand military and sensitive infrastructure across the planet. Especially in developing countries or in countries that need new resources. Or corrupted. Nor should we neglect the South Sea: an attack against Philippines o Taiwan diverting the population's discontent with the meager economy could be in the enlightened mind of the supreme leader. It is a common tool among cornered dictators. It could also mean your downfall. History is full of examples.

