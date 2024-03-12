2-week ban imposed on Imran Khan's meetings in prison





ISLAMABAD: Pakistani authorities on Tuesday imposed a two-week ban on all public visits, meetings and talks at Rawalpindis Adiala jail, where Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been incarcerated, citing security threats. Adiala jail became a hub for meetings between Imran and PTI politicians after the February 8 elections, with party members seeking political advice on their course of action. In a letter written to the prison chief, the Punjab Home Department said its internal security agency had reported that the terrorists were enjoying support from anti-state groups who wanted to target the prison to spread chaos in the country. As a safety measure against this menace, the department said it has asked the prison chief to immediately stop public visits, meetings and interviews in Adiala prison for two weeks. The decision came days after the Punjab Anti-Terrorism Department (CTD), a front of the ISI. , and police foiled what they claimed was an attempted attack on the prison, arresting three suspected terrorists. PTI politicians who were denied a meeting with Imranon on Tuesday attacked the Punjab government. Party spokesperson Raoof Hasan said the blanket ban on meeting Imran was a criminal act that reflects the extent of fear suffered by the unconstitutional and illegal Punjab government and its leaders (a reference to a few powerful army generals). Islamabad, PTI President and lawyer Gohar Ali Khan said that putting Imran Khan in a cage all of a sudden was an indication that his life was in danger. They imposed a sort of general restriction for two weeks under the pretext that there is a terrorist threat. We strongly condemn this general ban, he added. Imran was transferred from Attock Prison to Adialapis Prison in September 2023. He is currently serving sentences in various cases. Imran, along with former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, were each sentenced to 10 years in prison. encryption case in January over an alleged leak of state secrets. This was followed by sentences of 14 years each handed down to Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, by a Toshakhana (state treasury) anti-corruption court, for abusing his authority as prime minister from 2018 to 2022 by buying and selling state gifts. . Khan and Bushra were also sentenced to an additional seven years in the illegal marriage case for marrying before the end of the 90-day iddat period (the mandatory waiting period under Islamic law for a woman after the divorce or death of her husband).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/pakistan/2-week-ban-imposed-on-imran-khan-meetings-in-jail/articleshow/108442838.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos