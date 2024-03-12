Independent Palestine is the only way to pay the debt of murdered Palestinian children, says Turkish President Erdogan

ISTANBUL

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday reiterated his call for the creation of an independent Palestinian state, saying it is the only way to pay the debt of murdered Palestinian children.

“We all owe a debt to the murdered Palestinian children, and this debt can only be paid through the creation of an independent Palestinian state,” President Erdogan told ambassadors in Ankara during an iftar, or dinner, dinner. breakfast of the holy month of Ramadan.

“They cannot stop us from calling the murderer a murderer. Instead of trying to hide the truth about the genocide, Israeli leaders must answer for the dead babies in Gaza,” he added.

More than 31,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since the Hamas incursion on October 7, 2023, which killed 1,200 people and took around 250 hostage.

The military assault has led to massive destruction, displacement and shortages of basic necessities in the besieged territory, with children also dying of malnutrition and dehydration.

Israel is also accused of genocide by the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to end acts of genocide and take steps to ensure that humanitarian aid is provided to the civilians in Gaza.

Erdogan said that during Ramadan, Turkey would continue to increase its aid to the Gaza Strip through official institutions, municipalities, foundations and associations.

He called for accountability, questioning why most of Gaza's hospitals had become non-operational. He also expressed concern about the deaths of nearly 400 health workers and attacks on places of worship and educational institutions in the Palestinian territory.

Erdogan said the ICJ's interim measures did not deter Israel and stressed the urgent need for accountability and justice.

“Israel, ignoring everyone, shamelessly continues its war crimes and has become bold enough to even threaten countries calling for an immediate ceasefire,” he added.

He said Israel had been pampered for decades and gone unpunished for its massacres, land seizures and theft, the price of which is paid by the Palestinians.

“The cost of losing trust in international institutions will mean more terrorism and instability in the years to come for all of us. Unfortunately, these are the ambivalent policies of those who provide unconditional military and diplomatic support to Israel which embolden Israel. [Israeli Prime Minister] Netanyahu and his accomplices,” the Turkish president said.

Peace efforts in Ukraine

President Erdogan also highlighted Turkey's efforts to achieve peace between Russia and Ukraine, which have been locked in the current conflict for more than two years.

He stressed Turkey's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, warning that peace plans excluding Russia would yield no results.

He mentioned the ongoing dialogue with the two Black Sea countries and recent meetings with the leaders.

“We believe that any measures that could aggravate conflicts in the region and spread them to NATO should be avoided,” Erdogan said, reiterating Turkey's commitment to peace efforts.

Turkey, lauded internationally for its role as sole mediator between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly called on kyiv and Moscow to end the fighting through negotiations.

Turkish peace efforts have been successful with significant results, such as the historic grain deal in July 2022 and the exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine. Moscow did not extend the deal beyond July 2023, citing restrictions on Russian grain exports.

Last week, Erdogan received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul and plans for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin are in the works.

The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the information offered to subscribers of the AA Information Distribution System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.