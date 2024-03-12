It depends on Prabowo as president-elect





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.TV – The Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) wants President Joko Widodo to become a figure above all political parties. Including as a figure who unites or brings together the interests of political parties who want to continue or have the same vision towards a golden Indonesia. Golkar Party Deputy General Chairman Ahmad Doli Kurnia admitted that within the Indonesian Advanced Coalition (KIM) there was talk of making the coalition permanent. Doli explained that the talk of KIM becoming a permanent coalition cannot be separated from the future political agenda. Like the regional elections and the path of the Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka government, if they are appointed president and vice president-elect. Also read: Responding to the PSI proposal, the deputy head of Golkar: Jokowi, father of the nation, must stand up to all political parties “If this coalition can be maintained well, it will be the capital to then be able to maintain political stability in Parliament, at least communication between the DPR and the government, so that these opportunities can take place,” Doli said during the evening Kompas. program, Monday (11/3/2024). Doli added that whether a permanent coalition would be led by Jokowi had not been discussed further. According to Doli, at that time, Jokowi, as head of state and head of government, was of course above all groups and interests, including political parties. However, if the next government is led by Prabowo-Gibran, then Prabowo will politically be the leader of the Indonesian Forward Coalition. Regarding Jokowi's involvement in Prabowo's government, of course Prabowo's authority as president and leader of KIM. Also read: Today, the KPU continues to count the national vote recap, Prabowo-Gibran leads in 8 provinces “If Pak Prabowo officially becomes president, I am also sure that Pak Jokowi understands how he positions himself, how Pak Jokowi can also help where his position is. Regarding his position, formal or informal, it depends on Pak Prabowo as president-elect,” Doli said.

