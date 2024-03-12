Former Trump staffer says anyone could access Mar-a-Lago rooms where files were stored | Donald Trump





A former Donald Trump employee claimed anyone could access the rooms where the former president stored government secrets at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

In a Monday interview with CNN, Brian Butler also described unwittingly helping Trump aide Walt Nauta load boxes of confidential documents that had been flown onto the ex-president's plane as Federal officials were meeting with him and his lawyers in June 2022 regarding his preservation and treatment. of classified documents.

I had no idea, I mean we were just knocking them out [and] stacking them, Butler told CNN's Kaitlan Collins. I remember them all being stacked on top of each other and then lifting them towards the pilots.

Butler, who CNN allegedly identified as Trump employee 5 described in a criminal indictment later filed against the former president and Nauta, said he decided to speak out publicly because voters deserved to know the truth as the presumptive Republican nominee seeks a second term in the election. White House in November.

Personally, I would just say that I just don't believe he should be running for president right now, Butler said, echoing a sentiment expressed by other former Trump staffers. I think it's time to move on.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the indictment accusing him of improperly maintaining government secrets after leaving the Oval Office. The charges are among more than 90 counts against him in a series of criminal cases that also accuse him of hijacking his 2020 election defeat and making secret payments.

Despite his denial of wrongdoing, Butler made it a point Monday to illustrate how the government secrets in question were not secure at Trump's Florida property.

There were definitely a lot of gaps that people could get into very easily, Butler said.

Butler said he oversaw check-ins with Mar-a-Lago valets before leaving his job in November 2022. And he described how easily he could have used a master key to gain access to the ballroom, to the toilet and the storage room where Trump kept the files. this resulted in criminal charges against him, although Butler said at least some of these areas were guarded.

I could have gone and gotten a master key to all the rooms, you know, for the recordings, Butler told Collins. I mean, at night, anyone could do it.

Butler has not been charged in the case. But he told CNN he had several years of text messages to corroborate the position he once held in Trump's circle and was prepared to testify.

Nauta and Mar-a-Lago maintenance supervisor Carlos De Oliveira were charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice. Butler said he understood De Oliveira helped load a car with the boxes of documents that Butler and Nauta then unloaded onto the plane that took them to June 2022.

CNN reported that a lawyer for Trump declined to comment to the network about Butler's statements. A lawyer for De Oliveira told CNN that his team looked forward to seeing whether Butler would stick to his story if he were put under oath and subjected to the risk of perjury.

Meanwhile, CNN legal expert Elie Honig said witnesses like Butler are gold for prosecutors, in part because they have privileged access.

One challenge is explaining exactly where those documents were moved, when and by whom, Honig, a former federal prosecutor, said Monday. And this person can tell us exactly why.

Trump was tentatively scheduled to go to trial in late May. But the judge overseeing the case, Aileen Cannon, is considering a request from Trump's lawyers to delay the trial until after the 2024 presidential election.

Butler said he feels like he's been on a roller coaster since prosecutors indicted Trump. He said he hoped that sharing his version of events openly would give him a chance to move forward in my life and get over this ordeal.

Instead of just waiting for this to come out, I think it's better if I can at least say what happened, Butler said.

