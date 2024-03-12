Politics
Boris Johnson couldn't save Sunak even if he wanted to
In the tumultuous hours after the Conservatives lost the 2010 election, Rachel Johnson suggested the party call her brother. Everything is ruined, send for Boris, she tweeted.
At the time, Boris Johnson was in his first term as London mayor for two years, having led his party to a dramatic victory over KenLivingstone. After overthrowing 40 years of Labor rule in the capital, he secured a second term before returning to Westminster and becoming prime minister. His next political victory was even more impressive: he secured an 80-seat majority in the 2019 general election, the Conservatives' best result since 1987.
So perhaps it's no surprise that, facing an existential threat in the so-called Red Wall seats in the north, the Tories are once again talking about bringing in Boris. Desperately seeking anyone or anything that could revive the party's fortunes, party strategists want to bring back the man some call the big dog.
Just one problem: Johnson isn't in the mood to come to the rescue. If Rishi Sunak swallows his pride and calls for help, old St. Bernard is unlikely to come running. Indeed, Johnson is said to be furious that he is prepared to take action to support the prime minister's efforts to avoid a catastrophic defeat.
The truth, according to a senior source, is that the two men have not spoken in over a year and Johnson has no desire to spoil what he considers to be an unblemished electoral record by lending his weight to this which is widely expected. a campaign doomed to failure.
Claims that Boris is paving the way for a return to frontline politics began circulating last weekend following shock opinion polls showing the gap between the Conservatives and the insurgent Reform UK party could having been reduced to only five or six points. Of course, Sunak still has most of the year to turn around his party's fortunes.
What haunts Tory strategists is the fact that the Reform Party is already popular enough to cost the Tories some 90 seats without the full involvement of Nigel Farage. How much worse could the situation be, they wonder, if the party's honorary president goes on the campaign trail?
The defection of Lee Anderson, former deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, to Reform UK on Monday further rattled nerves. In what appears to be a damage limitation operation aimed at discouraging other Red Wall MPs from jumping ship, obscure government sources are making increasingly loud noises about a Boris return, claiming that he is preparing for a north tower to help save the seats of former colleagues.
What wishful thinking! To begin with, Johnson believes he owes Sunak nothing. Quite the contrary, the Prime Minister played an active role in the downfall of his predecessor and was of little help (as Johnson saw it) in his resignation honoring the appointments, a row which led to accusations of treason.
Even without this toxic personal history, why would a man who can travel the world, meet interesting people and make millions from a few funny speeches, volunteer to walk around Dudley North and Bishop Auckland? It's not even like Johnson is guaranteed a warm welcome.
Sure, some voters miss his charisma, but he is far from universally admired. If he went on the campaign trail in the many places hit by an influx of unskilled migrants, he could find himself pelted with eggs.
So, as Sunak looks down on a historic electoral wipeout, he should probably start looking elsewhere for a savior. His predecessor will be more inclined to schadenfreude than altruism. In these circumstances, who can blame him?
