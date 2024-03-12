Melania Trump's Ex-Aide Claims Donald Trump No Longer Shows Chivalry To His Wife





Former first lady Melania Trump's ex-assistant has revealed a shocking “story” about her relationship with Donald Trump.

Named Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, she claimed the billionaire tycoon no longer showed “chivalry” towards the former model during his public appearances.

This comes after Wolkoff gave his opinion on why Melania was absent from Donald's Super Tuesday victory speech.

'Perception is everything for the Trump family,' says former aide

MEGA

As the U.S. presidential election race heats up, speculation about Donald and his wife, Melania, continues to swirl over their marital status.

The former first lady's absence from the campaign trail only fueled further speculation, although the billionaire tycoon repeatedly reassured MAGA supporters that she would have an “active” role. .

Let me summarize this for you

Perception is everything to the Trump family, so Donald's lack of chivalry towards Melania is quite telling.

Chivalry for Donald was waiting for Melania to go first and make sure she walked alongside him. He has done neither recently. Grab a pic.twitter.com/D82WGO8iHB

Stéphanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) March 10, 2024

Now, Melania's former senior advisor Wolkoff added his own take on the matter by analyzing a clip from one of the couple's recent appearances.

“Let me summarize this for you,” Wolkoff wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “Perception is everything for the Trump family, so Donald's lack of 'chivalry' towards Melania is quite telling.”

She added: “Chivalry for Donald was waiting for Melania to go first and make sure she walked alongside him. He hasn't done either recently. Take a [look]”.

Social media users say Donald Trump 'never' acted childishly towards Melania

MEGA

In the comments section, social media users claimed that Donald never displayed chivalrous behavior during his public appearances with Melania.

One user commented: “I don't remember seeing him being chivalrous. There are lots of videos of him [getting] in the cars first, walking in front of her on the tarmacs, etc. She is just another object for him, like the former queen.

Another person remarked: “Neither can he as president. If it was raining and they were walking to the helicopter, he kept the umbrella for himself and let her get wet. He got into the vehicle on the nearest side and closed the door. She should go around the door to the other side.”

MEGA

A third person said: “TBF he didn't do it at his inauguration he treated her like dirt. For years, he often burst in front of her, kept the umbrella for himself, etc. I know she probably did. peace with anything (or maybe it never bothered her), but I would be unhappy if my husband did that.

Another user added: “Please. He rarely let her go first or walked alongside her when they were at the White House. He always walked in front of her and hogged the umbrella when it rained.”

Why Melania Trump was MIA at Donald Trump's Super Tuesday victory party

MEGA

Wolkoff's remarks follow his opinion on why Melania was absent from Donald's Super Tuesday victory party.

At the time, the former senior adviser spoke to .”

“WARNING. Melania Trump was NOT at Donald's victory party because she DID NOT have to be there,” the book's author wrote about X.

She added, “Her followers DON'T care if she's on his side or NOT, so now she doesn't have to be. Nothing more, nothing less.”

It's unclear if Wolhoff's remarks are true, as neither Donald nor Melania herself came forward to explain his absence from the event. Additionally, speculation that Melania now wants to distance herself from the White House has yet to be confirmed.

Former aide criticized Melania Trump on International Women's Day

MEGA

In recent months, Wolkoff has worked to reveal details of her fallout with Melania, much of which is also discussed in her memoir “Melania and Me: The Rise & Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady.” “

Her most recent attack took place during the celebration of International Women's Day after Melania posted a message celebrating the day.

Melania wrote: “On #InternationalWomensDay, we celebrate extraordinary women and girls who defy expectations, break barriers, maintain distinction and leave a lasting impact. I applaud those who demonstrate courage , remain firm in their convictions and strive for excellence.”

Blaming Melania, Wolkoff said on co-host the #IWD2017 luncheon at the White House.”

She added: “As long as I protected Melania and did her job for her, I was an asset. A WHOLE woman.”

