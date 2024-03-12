PM Modi to launch South campaign from March 15





BENGALURU: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will focus on the southern states where he will campaign extensively from March 15. Modi will visit Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana till March 19. Every day, the Prime Minister will visit three or four states, covering one location in each state, a BJP leader said. Unlike earlier, when the Prime Minister traveled three or four districts a day in a state, he spread out his itinerary, so that people could feel his presence for four or five days in each state. In Karnataka, the party is yet to decide which places it will cover. However, sources said he is likely to visit Kolar on March 15, Shivamogga on March 17, Bidaron on March 18 and Dharwadon on March 19. The Prime Minister will address rallies in a Lok Sabha constituency, which is also expected to cover neighboring constituencies. This way he is trying to cover 10-12 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. This will be his first visit as part of an election campaign, sources said. A senior leader told The New Indian Express, on condition of anonymity, that they were also hopeful that the poll dates would be announced by then. The BJP leaders in Delhi are looking to increase their voter base as well as their seats in the South, to reach the target of 400. We also hope to increase the voter base, especially in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, he said. added. It may be noted that out of 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country, southern states have 129 seats, including 39 in Tamil Nadu, 28 in Karnataka, 25 in Andhra Pradesh, 20 in Kerala and 17 in Telangana. This means that almost 25 per cent are from southern states and, except for Karnataka, the BJP does not have much of a presence in other states. In 2019, the BJP won 25 seats in Karnataka and got the support of one independent MLA. The BJP leaders are trying to maintain these numbers and are leaving no stone unturned.

