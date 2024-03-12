Trump just proposed cuts to Social Security. Take it seriously.





During his 2016 campaign, Donald Trump called for a ban on all Muslim immigration to the United States, the targeted killing of terrorists' family members, and the overturning of Roe v. Wade, repeal of the Affordable Care Act and huge corporate tax cuts.

And voters considered him the most moderate Republican candidate in more than four decades.

To the extent that this perception had any basis in reality, it reflected genuine moderation by Trump on a very important issue: Unlike many of his Republican predecessors, the tycoon adamantly opposed any cuts to insurance. sickness and social security. This likely made it easier for older voters in the ideologically conflicted Rust Belt to pull the lever in favor of a Republican.

As president, Trump never made deep cuts to Medicare or Social Security benefits and implored his party to avoid them during the debt ceiling fight last year.

Since the days of FDR, Democrats have profited from their reputation as the most loyal guardians of welfare. Trump’s triangulation threatens to undo this essential source of partisan advantage. President Joe Biden therefore sought to portray Trump's avowed support for Social Security and Medicare as fraudulent. And on Monday, the presumptive GOP nominee reinforced the president's arguments.

In an interview with CNBC, Trump said he was open to cutting social spending. Then his campaign said no.

Trump's thoughts on public policy tend to only vaguely resemble coherent thoughts. And his rights remarks on CNBC Monday were no exception. In that exchange, host Joe Kernen told Trump that something needed to be done about welfare costs, then asked whether the former president had changed his mind about cutting Social Security, Medicare, [and] Medicaid and the growing national debt.

Trump responded:

So, first of all, you can do a lot in terms of rights, in terms of reduction, and also in terms of theft and mismanagement of rights, very poor management of rights. There are so many things you can do. So I don't necessarily agree with this statement.

Biden pounced on Trump's words, releasing an excerpt of the Republicans' response and vowing that no tariff cuts would be allowed on my watch. The Trump campaign responded: “If you losers hadn't cut his response short, you would know that President Trump was talking about reducing waste.

This rebuttal is fallacious. Trump clearly stated that the government could do a lot in terms of reducing social rights and also in terms of combating the theft and mismanagement of social rights. It's unclear what the former president is referring to when he says Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid are rife with theft, mismanagement and waste. And neither he nor his campaign has produced concrete evidence of such irregularities.

That said, it is also true that at the end of his response, Trump showed his disagreement with Kernen's statement that social rights should be reduced. Thus, one could reasonably argue that, as is the case with so many of Trump's statements, his thoughts on welfare reform were too steeped in internal contradictions and baseless demagoguery to have any practical meaning.

Yet Trump's gaffe isn't the only reason voters fear a Republican victory in November could lead to a reduction in Social Security benefits.

On the one hand, Trump has spent his entire presidency trying to eliminate Medicaid, a welfare program that provides not only health insurance to low-income Americans but also long-term care to older voters. And he tried to cut Social Security benefits for people with disabilities and low-income people.

On the other hand, the fiscal commitments declared by the Republican Party cannot be reconciled with the maintenance of Medicare and Social Security in their current forms. Congressional Republicans have pledged to pass billions of dollars worth of new tax cuts, continually increase defense spending and balance the federal budget. There is no politically tenable way to do this without cutting Social Security or Medicare.

Indeed, these two programs collectively represent about a third of the federal budget, and this share is expected to increase significantly over the coming decade. As baby boomers retire, Social Security and Medicare spending is expected to nearly double by 2033. At that point, if current spending levels persist, the government will spend more on Social Security as for all discretionary defense and non-defense budgets.

To balance the budget in 10 years without raising taxes or affecting defense, Social Security or Medicare, all other programs would have to be cut by about 70 percent. Such severe austerity would weaken myriad public services that conservative voters rely on. That's part of the reason why when the House's largest Republican caucus, the Republican Study Committee, met last year to draft its dream budget, it ended up including important cuts in social security.

Of course, there is little reason to believe that the Republican Party would actually attempt to balance the federal budget if it took power next year. Historically, Republican presidents have been prolific promoters of the federal deficit.

Still, the Republican Party will likely feel more compelled to at least offset desired tax cuts with spending cuts in 2024 than during Trump's first term.

At the time, the Republicans were taking a path out of the internal contradictions of their coalitions. Ideologically compelled to cut taxes for the wealthy, but politically incentivized to avoid deep spending cuts, the Republican Party chose to deficit finance Trump's $1.5 trillion tax cut.

But by 2017, inflation and interest rates had been stubbornly low for nearly a decade. So Republicans had little reason to fear that they would trigger a price hike by pumping $1.5 trillion into the economy.

Meanwhile, the government's extremely low borrowing costs allowed Republicans to pass a $1.5 trillion, deficit-financed tax cut without significantly increasing America's debt-to-GDP ratio. United.

Seven years later, we find ourselves in a different macroeconomic reality. Inflation remains well above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. There is not much underutilization in the economy, that is, there are not many workers and resources underutilized. Injecting billions of dollars into today's economy is therefore likely to trigger a price spike, as demand for goods and services would likely increase faster than their supply.

Additionally, in 2021, the average interest rate on a 10-year Treasury note was 1.7%. Today, that figure is 4 percent. According to Brian Reidl of the Manhattan Institute, a single percentage point increase in Americas long-term borrowing costs has the same budgetary impact as a doubling of national defense spending. Therefore, unless the Federal Reserve cuts rates sharply, every dollar spent in the deficit in 2025 will cost much more than it did in 2017.

This is a problem for Republicans, as they are determined to pass new tax cuts worth trillions of dollars. Many provisions of the tax law signed by Trump in 2017 are set to expire at the end of 2025. Simply extending these measures would cost $3.3 trillion over the coming decade.

But Republicans aren't content with maintaining past cuts to the tax obligations of the wealthy and business owners. Trump and his advisers would instead like to cut the corporate tax rate from 21% to 15%. That would cost the Treasury an additional $522 billion under conventional rating assumptions, according to the right-wing Tax Foundation.

Republicans will likely feel obligated to offset at least a large portion of that nearly $4 trillion tax cut. Achieving this will not necessarily require cutting Social Security and Medicare. But if the Republican Party leaves social rights alone, then it will have to make painful cuts elsewhere. Most likely, they will target Medicaid, as they did unsuccessfully during Trump's first term.

Longer term, however, the Republican Party will be unable to reconcile its commitment to ever-lower tax rates with its new opposition to cuts to Social Security and Medicare. In their current structure, these programs are not autonomous. Their funding will have to come from somewhere.

In his recently released budget, Biden makes clear how he plans to maintain today's benefits for tomorrow's seniors: by increasing payroll taxes on American households earning more than $400,000.

Trump, in contrast, has presented no plan to sustainably fund Social Security and Medicare. This is likely because there is no politically attractive way to accomplish this while simultaneously cutting taxes on the rich; Squaring the circle requires proposing drastic cuts to popular programs.

No matter what word salad Trump dishes out on cable news, one reality remains clear: One party can either oppose all tax increases or protect Americans' benefits, but it can't do both. . It's possible that a unified Republican government will resist the temptation to cut Social Security in 2025. But let a fox guard the henhouse long enough and your chickens will get eaten.

