Imran Khan banned from holding meetings in Adiala jail for 2 weeks





Islamabad: Jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been banned from holding meetings in Rawalpindis Adiala jail for two weeks, media reported on Tuesday.

The development comes as Khan, 71, who was transferred from Attock Prison to Adiala Prison in September 2023, is serving a cumulative sentence of 31 years in various cases and has engaged his lawyers, leaders of his party and members of his family during his mandate. imprisonment.

Earlier, authorities had reserved Mondays and Thursdays as meeting days for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party founder.

Former cricketer-turned-politician Khan has been banned from holding meetings in Rawalpindis Adiala jail for two weeks, Geo News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The former prime minister, along with former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, were sentenced in January to 10 years each in the encryption case for publishing the contents of a secret cable sent by the the country's ambassador in Washington to the government in Islamabad.

The cipher affair concerns a piece of paper, purported to be a diplomatic cable – the cipher – that Khan held up at a public rally on March 27, 2022 and, naming the United States, claimed it was proof of an international conflict. plot to overthrow his government.

The Federal Investigation Agency filed a complaint against Khan and Qureshi on August 15 last year, accusing them both of violating secrecy laws while

handling the cable sent by the Pakistani embassy to Washington in March 2022.

Khan and Qureshi have also been out of politics for five years.

This was followed by another 14-year sentence handed down to Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, by an accountability court in the Toshakhana case, for abusing his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022 to buy and sell gifts in the possession of the state which were received during visits abroad and which are worthwhile. more than Rs140 million ($635,000).

The court also imposed a fine of Rs1.57 billion to Rs787 million each on the couple. Subsequently, Khan and Bushra were also sentenced to an additional seven years.

