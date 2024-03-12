As Xi Jinping Hardens His Stance, Is the PLA Ready for Mission Taiwan?





China's just-concluded annual political jamboree, commonly known as the Two Sessions, had some surprises in store. The prime minister's press conference at the end of legislative meetings, a three-decade-old practice, was canceled. Many see it as a move aimed at weakening the institution of the prime minister and consolidating more power in the hands of Xi Jinping, the most powerful president China has had since Mao Zedong. Second, the language used in Taiwan was unusually strong. Last year, China called for Taiwan's peaceful reunification with the mainland. This year's government work report said China will be firm in pushing forward the cause of China's reunification. Which essentially means that Xi Jinping is not prepared to wait forever. Third, many believed that China would have a new foreign minister. Wang Yi stepped into the breach after Qin Gang, Xi Jinping's blue-eyed boy, was removed from office just seven months into his term last year. But there is no indication that Wang Yi, a veteran diplomat, will be replaced. But a bigger surprise awaited us when General He Weidong, who ranks third in the military hierarchy, told a PLA delegation that it was necessary to crack down on fake combat capabilities, according to the military . South China Morning Post. The general did not provide further details, but was this an admission that the fight remains a concern? Corruption within the Chinese military remains a problem. Just months after being named defense minister last year, Li Shangfu disappeared from public view. He was fired in October and was also removed from his position as a member of the Central Military Commission, the body headed by Xi Jinping that commands the armed forces. He was also stripped of the rank of state councilor, a higher designation than a regular minister. Before becoming a minister, Li Shangfu was closely associated with China's space program. No official reason has been given for his dismissal, but rumor has it that he is under investigation for corruption in public procurement. Just weeks before his removal, two top generals in the PLA Rocket Force, responsible for China's nuclear arsenal, were fired. Many see it as an attempt by Xi to purge the military of corruption and send a strong message that anyone who steps outside the box will be taken to task. Last week, while meeting with a delegation from the People's Liberation Army and the People's Armed Police during the two sessions, Xi called for new quality combat capabilities. It also focused on the maritime domain, seeking to coordinate maritime military preparedness and protect China's maritime rights and interests. This could indicate that China's next conflict zone would be either in the Taiwan Strait or the South China Sea, or both. Taiwan poses a significant potential flashpoint for a PRC-US confrontation, with Beijing claiming the US is using Taiwan to undermine China's rise, according to an annual US intelligence threat assessment report. . Beijing will use even stronger measures to oppose the perceived increase in US support for Taiwan. The report also says China will pressure Taiwan toward unification, an effort that will create critical points of friction with the United States.

