



Americans have more confidence in former President Donald Trump to lead the United States as commander in chief than in President Biden, according to a poll released before both candidates were officially named their party's 2024 nominees.

When asked who Americans would trust most to lead the United States as president, a new ABC/Ipsos poll finds that more respondents trust Trump, 36 percent, than Biden, who received 33%. About 30% of those surveyed said they would not trust either candidate.

The survey also found that voters approve of Trump's handling of more issues than Biden's.

Specifically, more respondents approved of Trump's handling of inflation, crime, the southern border crisis, gun violence, and the economy compared to that of the administration current.

LOCK IT IN: TRUMP, BIDEN, EXPECTED TO WIN GOP, DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATIONS IN TUESDAY’S PRIMARIES

ABC/Ipsos poll finds majority of respondents approve of former President Donald Trump's handling of key issues regarding President Biden. (Mike Stewart/Associated Press)

On immigration, a key issue through 2024, 45% of respondents said they approve of how Trump handled the issue while president, and just 29% support Biden's handling of the border crisis. south.

Just 37% of respondents approve of Biden's handling of the economy, while 49% said they approve of how Trump handled the issue while president.

BIDEN AGAINST. TRUMP FORCES AMERICANS TO FACE THE ISSUE OF AGE. BUT NO ONE WILL ANSWER A BIG QUESTION

The majority of respondents, 45%, also approved of Trump's handling of crime compared to Biden.

President Biden delivers the State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol on March 7, 2024. (Chip Somodevilla)

Additionally, respondents said they preferred former Trump's handling of gun violence over Biden's, 37% to 34%.

Biden was seen as handling only two issues better than Trump: abortion and climate change.

About 47% of respondents approve of Biden's handling of the abortion issue, while 35% support Trump's handling of the issue during his presidency.

Former President Trump and President Biden will likely be nominated as their party's nominees and face off in a rematch in the 2020 general election. (Getty Images)

On climate change, 42% of respondents prefer Biden's handling of climate change, compared to 33% who had a positive view of Trump's handling of the issue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The ABC/Ipsos poll was conducted on March 8 and 9, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.

Aubrie Spady is a production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/poll-americans-trust-donald-trump-biden-lead-president The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos