Politics
Boris Johnson could make a Churchill-inspired return as MP
God help us, British politics are looking more and more like the films in the Friday the 13th franchise. Just when you think the evil villain has been killed, they reappear in the latest iteration of their attempts at escalation. tedious to stay in the spotlight. The only thing that is disappearing in British politics is the sense of shame and the willingness to accept responsibility.
The latest cartoon villain to return from the political grave, although he never actually went there, is Boris Johnson, a vain and self-centered man who was only saved from history as the worst prime minister of the UK only because he was followed by the equally vain and self-centered Liz Truss, a woman who took Johnson's worst qualities and added a large dose of crazy.
Johnson, or rather, according to Times newspaper sources close to Johnson, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorris, then decided to return to the front line of politics in order to save the Conservative Party from the mess he created.
The report says Johnson intends to campaign for the Conservatives to “take the fight to Keir Starmer”.
Of course, what Johnson says and what he actually does are two different things. As always with Johnson, the only person he wants to help is Boris Johnson.
To suggest that Johnson is “a complex character” is ridiculous. It is very simple and easy to read. He is a corrupt, lying, entitled man-child. Deceptive and disloyal, his lies cost him every job he ever held. His unethical behavior defines him, he shows no respect or loyalty except to himself. The fact that much of the Conservative Party still reveres this man just shows us how unfit and dangerous the Conservatives are as a political party in a democracy.
Johnson does not want to see Rishi Sunak pull a rabbit out of the hat and ensure victory for the Conservatives in the next election. This would only cement Sunak's leadership of the Conservative Party for at least a few more years. What Johnson really wants, even if he would never say it, is a defeat for the Conservatives that is not too catastrophic.
READ MORE: Keir Starmer will NOT face Commons inquiry into Lindsay Hoyle allegations
Sunak would then be ousted as party leader, Johnson could rely on an unmarked Tory backbencher to resign and force a by-election in a seat with a decent Tory majority. Johnson could then be back in the Commons and in a prime position to take over leadership of the Tories, just like his hero Winston Churchill.
He would then spend a few years as leader of the opposition, where he would remain in the public spotlight and be able to make outrageously bombastic promises, knowing that they would never be tested by the harsh truths of reality .
In doing so, he would pander to the far right represented by the ridiculously misnamed Reform Party, and drag British politics into the same dark and dangerous territory inhabited by the Trumpian US Republican Party.
In January, Johnson wrote an opinion piece for the Daily Mail explaining that the Trump presidency was exactly what the world needed. A dangerous, unprincipled, habitually lying narcissist who does not believe he should ever be held accountable for his support of another.
When I was young, the National Front was not eligible because these thugs never hid the fact that they were fascist and racist. But the new far right has shown itself to be much more intelligent and insidious. They have infiltrated the Conservative Party and are hiding in plain sight, posing as the voice of common sense. Today they are in power and they have taken the Labor Party a long way down the same dark, dangerous and dismal road that they took.
Today, Conservatives are lining up to defend one of their biggest donors after he was found guilty of making deeply offensive, racist and misogynistic comments about MP Diane Abbott. Donate 10 million to the Conservative Party and British government ministers will defend you even after you call for a female MP to be shot.
Fundraising for aid to Gaza
National's fundraising for medical aid for Palestinians continues to exceed expectations, a testament to widespread sympathy in Scotland for the plight of innocent Palestinians trapped in a tiny territory and under assault by a heavily armed army , the Israel Defense Forces. .
The fundraiser exceeded its initial goal of 15,000, its second goal of 30,000, and has now easily exceeded its third goal of 50,000. The total raised is now well over 63,000, more than four times its original goal . Donations continue to come in and the fundraiser is on track to reach 75,000 by the weekend.
The money will be used to purchase much-needed medical aid and shelter for suffering Palestinians in Gaza, who are cowering in the rubble of a devastated territory, without adequate food, shelter or medical care.
You can donate to the fundraiser here: https://www.map.org.uk/donate/donation-details/516
|
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
