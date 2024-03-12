Erdogan warns against extension of Ukraine conflict to NATO





Erdogan said Ankara would continue to work to revive the Black Sea grain deal. [Getty]

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that any steps that could exacerbate the war in Ukraine and possibly extend the conflict to NATO should be avoided, adding that he would welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin after the elections which will be taking place later this month. Turkey, a NATO member, supports Ukraine's territorial integrity. But it also maintains cordial relations with Russia and speaks regularly with both parties to the conflict. He has provided Ukraine with military and political support, but also opposes sanctions against Moscow. Speaking at a Ramadan fast-breaking dinner with foreign ambassadors in Ankara, Erdogan said Ankara would continue working to revive the Black Sea grain deal it negotiated between Moscow and Kiev with the United Nations. “While affirming our support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, we have already stated that peace plans excluding Russia will not yield any results,” Erdogan said, referring to a peace summit in Ukraine planned in Switzerland later this year, in which Russia will participate. do not attend. “We are working to restore the safety of navigation in the Black Sea and ensure that grain trade can be carried out safely. We believe that the measures could exacerbate conflicts in the region and also spread to the “NATO should be avoided,” he added. As Europe's deadliest conflict since 1945 rages into its third year, what does this mean for the Middle East? https://t.co/TwHP49XjpK The New Arab (@The_NewArab) March 11, 2024 Last month, French President Emmanuel Macron said Western allies should not rule out deploying troops to Ukraine. However, most allies and the NATO chief have distanced themselves from the idea. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Istanbul last week and Erdogan offered to host a peace summit between Ukraine and Russia. He said Tuesday that Putin would visit Turkey after the March elections, without elaborating. The Kremlin previously said Putin's visit to Turkey would take place after Russia's March 15-17 elections. Turks will also go to the polls on March 31 for national municipal elections. Turkey hosted peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in 2022, but has since complained that no diplomatic steps have been taken to advance those discussions. He has repeatedly offered to host new talks, saying a leaders' summit was needed. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the parties should start considering ceasefire talks, but that should not mean recognition of Russian occupation.

