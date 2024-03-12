Chinese stocks in a bull market as investors embrace economic reconstruction





Chinese stocks are rebounding, with a number of indicators in technical bull market territory.

The Hang Sang Tech Index is up more than 20% after hitting a low earlier this year.

At the same time, the CSI 300 index of mainland Chinese stocks rose about 13% from its five-year low.



A key index of Chinese stocks has rebounded more than 20% from lows earlier this year, a possible sign that investor confidence is improving. After hitting a low point in late January, the Hong Kong-based Hang Seng Tech Index rose 21% and is now one of several sector indicators to have entered a technically bullish market. At the same time, the CSI 300 index of mainland Chinese stocks is up about 13% from a five-year low reached in early February. This marks a strong recovery after investors previously rushed for the exit on China's deteriorating economic conditions, leading to a withdrawal of approximately $7 trillion over the past three years. Debt, deflation and industry instability are among the challenges encouraging traders to exit. However, Chinese stock funds brought in more than $3.5 billion in the first week of March, EPFR the data shows, a sign that some might return. It was the same week that the country held its National People's Congress, during which authorities established a 5% growth target for the year. To achieve this, Beijing is not relying on a large-scale stimulus plan, despite broad consensus that this approach could boost its economy and potentially reduce the fallout from its failing real estate sector. Instead, President Xi Jinping has touted a focus on high-tech growth and heavy manufacturing. Policy change attracts stock pickers, Bloomberg reported, as many look to win with a well-placed early bet. For example, the country's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp jumped more than 18%. As foreign money returns, an equal number of surveyed investors are looking to increase or decrease their exposure over the next year, Bloomberg's Markets Live Pulse survey showed. After all, economic burdens are expected to continue to weigh on China. At the same time, one analyst warned that the country's growing dependence on manufacturing would require an increase in its exports, which could lead to higher prices. trade wars by next year.

