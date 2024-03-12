Pakistan: Imran Khan banned from holding meetings in Adiala prison for two weeks





RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister of the country Imran Khan has been banned for two weeks from holding meetings inside Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, where he is currently serving his sentence, Geo News reported on Tuesday. cited a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, which cited a security alert, restricted all forms of visits, meetings and interviews in Adiala jail. Instructions were issued for the installation of barbed wire around the premises while demanding a rapid security audit involving officials from the Special Branch of Police, the Intelligence Bureau and prison staff. According to Geo News, the strict measures include mandatory body searches for all persons entering the prison premises, as well as a complete cleaning operation in and around the facility. Additionally, security clearance for government contractors operating in the prison is now mandatory. Expressing concerns over the ban on Imran Khan's meetings at Adiala Jail, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan expressed apprehensions over the security of the former prime minister. Addressing a press conference outside the prison, Gohar said they were banned from meeting the incarcerated PTI founder. He said authorities had not informed anyone about the two-week ban on Khan's meeting, according to Geo News. The authorities cited “terrorism” as the reason for the decision, he added. Gohar demanded immediate meetings and consultations with the incarcerated PTI. founder. He also asked for details about Khan's health condition. The development takes place against the backdrop of Imran Khan's incarceration, which began in September 2023, when he was transferred from Attock Prison. Khan is currently serving a cumulative sentence of 31 years in various cases, including a 10-year sentence for the Cypher case and a subsequent 14-year sentence in the benchmark Toshakhana case. Additionally, Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, face additional punishment. seven-year prison sentence in the “un-Islamic nikah” case. Legal proceedings extended to the case of the 190 million people, with indictments issued during the Adiala prison trial. The PTI and its associates have consistently advocated for Khan's release from what they call “fabricated” cases, citing concerns for his safety in the prison environment. Last week, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested three terrorists and recovered an Adiala jail card, a hand grenade and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from their possession. Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Hamdsaid recovered automatic weapons. and munitions from terrorists originating in Afghanistan. Before this, in November, police found a suspicious bag loaded with an explosive device near Adiala Road in Gorakhpur, Rawalpindi, just a kilometer from the facility.

