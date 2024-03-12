PM launches Dwarka Eway: PM Modi inaugurates Dwarka Expressway, says it will be a change of gear in the lives of people of NCR | Gurgaon News





GURGAON/NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Dwarka Expressway on Monday, saying it would change gears not only in vehicles but also in the lives of people in the NCR.

He also virtually laid the foundation stones and dedicated 112 highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore across the states.

Addressing a rally after the opening of the Gurgaon section of the highway (19 km), Modi said the Rs 9,000 crore project would forever change the travel experience between Delhi and Gurgaon, and once that the new high-speed corridor will be connected to the Mumbai Expressway, it will mark the beginning of an era.

The Prime Minister said the government had undertaken several infrastructure projects in NCR with a holistic view of development including Eastern Peripheral Highways, Delhi-Meerut and Dwarka. He highlighted how the 230km extension of the metro over the last 10 years and the MDN Flyway-Sohna junction (on which work is underway) will improve transport and reduce pollution in the region.

In one of the biggest infrastructure programs ahead of the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates, the Prime Minister said the only difference between challenges and opportunities lies in thinking and converting problems in opportunities is the Modis guarantee. He said the 29.5 km long Dwarka Expressway, the Delhi section of which will open later this year, is one such example, which will boost economic activities in its catchment area.

While emphasizing that governments are focusing on the rapid pace of infrastructure development across the country, he said, “Previous governments would inaugurate small projects and boast about them for five years. But at the speed at which the BJP government is working, we don't have enough time to unveil them all. In less than three months in 2024, projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore were either inaugurated or their foundation stones were laid where I was present.

Modi said today's India cannot compromise with the speed of development. You know me well, recognize me and understand. You must have seen that I don't think small, I don't harbor small dreams, I don't make small plans. I have big dreams and I want them to come true quickly. (Mujhe jo bhi karna hai, virat chahiye, vishal chahiye, tez gati se chahiye). I want to see India become developed by 2047, he said.

Lashing out at the opposition, Modi said if anyone had problems with development projects, it was his Congress and its arrogant alliance. They lost sleep. There is so much development work; when they talk about one project, Modi delivers 10. They don't understand how quickly we complete the work. This is why they complain that all this work is done for the elections. In 10 years, the country has transformed, but the spectacles of the Congress and its alliance have not changed. The power of their glasses is the same, all negative, he says.

The Prime Minister said earlier that there were delays, now there is delivery and development (Pehle delay hota thha, ab delivery hoti hai).

