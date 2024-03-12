Trump plans to rely on lawyers' involvement in secret payments in trial defense





At his upcoming secret trial, former President Donald Trump plans to argue that he didn't think he did anything wrong because various lawyers were involved in the underlying conduct that gave rise to the charges brought against him.

Trump's lawyers said in a filing released Tuesday by New York Criminal Court that part of his defense will be that he “did not have the intent required to commit the conduct charged in the act of charge”.

President Trump intends to obtain these facts from witnesses…who we hope will testify to President Trump's knowledge of the attorneys' involvement in the charged conduct. This is not a formal notice of defense, his lawyers wrote.

It is not a foregone conclusion that the judge in the case will allow Trump to present evidence of his lawyers' involvement without expressly invoking the defense attorney's opinion.

The former president faces 34 charges related to allegations that he hid a $130,000 payment that his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign. The payment was intended to silence Daniels about a sexual encounter she said she had with Trump in 2006. Trump denied sleeping with Daniels, but he acknowledged paying Cohen back.

Prosecutors with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office say Trump falsified documents regarding payments to Cohen. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Jury selection for the trial is scheduled to begin March 25.

Trump had said he planned to use an “advice of counsel” defense, and Judge Juan Merchan had asked his lawyers to notify the DA's office by this week if he had the intention to adopt this approach. The prosecutor's office had requested advance notice because, under the argument, it would be entitled to more information about Trump's communications with his lawyers.

In the filing Tuesday, Trump's lawyers said they would ask Cohen and others involved in the Daniels' discussions whether the former president was “aware of the lawyer's involvement.” But, they added, they would not use the formal advice of a defense attorney, so they do not need to make more evidence available to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office .

Although President Trump intends to obtain evidence regarding the presence, involvement, and advice of attorneys in the relevant events giving rise to the charges in the indictment, he has not “intent to assert a formal defense,” Trump's lawyers wrote.

In a court filing released Monday, Trump's lawyers asked Merchan to delay the trial until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on the scope of presidential immunity in Trump's case. interference in federal elections in Washington, DC. The prosecutor's office is expected to formally object. request in the coming days.

