Jokowi was asked twice about the BPJS's health contributions, are there any signs that they will increase?





JAKARTA, investor.id – Following the shrinking surplus of BPJS Health, news of an increase in contributions to the National Health Insurance Program (JKN) is increasingly spreading. This concern is also present in the mind of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). BPJS Health Senior Director Ali Ghufron Mukti said President Jokowi had at least twice asked directly about BPJS Health's resilience in handling the JKN program. This is what Jokowi recently said. “For example, Pak Jokowi asked me: 'are you ready or do you need to increase the fees or not?' Yes, I replied: 'if you increase it, it's better'. …He asked this question twice, in Central Java and in Tebing Tinggi, Sumatra,” Ghufron said recently in Badung, Bali. If we look closely, the two meetings between President Jokowi and BPJS Health took place recently. First of all, on January 23, 2024 in Blora, Central Java, the Head of State had the opportunity to meet the beneficiaries of the BPJS Health Contribution Assistance (PBI). Secondly, on February 7, 2024, during the inspection of RSUD dr. Pane Group, Tebing Tinggi. Responding to Jokowi's question, Ghufron admitted that he would certainly support an effective increase in fees. Because as a manager of the JKN program, increasing contributions can encourage various aspects of significant improvements in health services in the future. “What is clear is that BPJS would be happier if the fees increased. Why? “You can avoid deficits, you can pay the hospitals and the quality will improve even more,” Ghufron explained. Ghufron is nevertheless aware that this policy of increasing prices, if implemented, must be carefully calculated. Because BPJS Health realizes that not everyone is able to pay their contributions independently. Furthermore, the BPJS health contribution scheme must also continue to adopt the spirit of mutual cooperation. “We also understand that people’s abilities are limited. So it's true that the rich should pay more fees, with us this is still not the case. “There is some, but it’s not proportional,” Ghufron said. He also stressed that this policy of increasing contributions is not the only way to ensure the sustainability of the JKN program managed by BPJS Health. Even though the increase in fees has a significant impact, various existing and other new strategies can still be implemented. “We have several means. My knowledge has not been published (all). “Increasing fees is not the only strategy, only if fees increase we will be happy,” Ghufron said. Potential deficit Editor: Prisma Ardianto

