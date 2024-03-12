Politics
Boris Johnson to campaign at Red Wall despite tensions with Rishi Sunak over leveling up
Boris Johnson will help campaign in Red Wall seats to secure the Tories a fifth term, but wants Rishi Sunak to fight on the leveling up agenda in his 2019 manifesto, I understand.
The former prime minister's camp is in talks with Downing Street to deploy him in this year's general election, in a bid to avoid a devastating defeat for the Tories.
Mr Johnson is expected to make it clear that he believes the party should remind Red Wall voters of key elements of the manifesto that won him a landslide victory five years ago, including his flagship policy.
But the prime minister's aides, including campaign chief Isaac Levido, want the election to be fought on the economy and immigration, with leveling up not to be a central theme sparking a potential clash between Mr Johnson and Mr Johnson. Sunak.
However, Mr Johnson has pledged to campaign for the Conservatives rather than any other party, and his allies have ruled out any possibility of him following Lee Anderson and defecting to Reform UK.
Although Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak have not spoken directly to each other in more than a year, apart from a brief exchange of words at the Cenotaph in November, relations between their two camps have improved significantly over the past 12 months and exploratory talks took place. between collaborators on the role that the former Prime Minister could play in keeping the conservatives in power.
This is a significant improvement from early 2023, when the two sides were locked in an information war after Mr Johnson accused Mr Sunak of helping to oust him from his post. Prime Minister. Neither side is engaged in hostile briefings against the other in the run-up to the election, the allies said.
As I revealed a year ago, Mr Johnson has already run a low-level campaign in his allies' Red Wall seats since stepping down as prime minister in 2022.
The temperature reported on Tuesday that Mr Johnson would be deployed in elections in those northern England and Midlands seats won by the Conservatives in 2019, although a government source told the newspaper he would probably not be invited to share a stage with the current Prime Minister.
But I understands that Mr Johnson and his aides have not yet decided what role he will play in the election and that, given his busy travel schedule and other commitments such as speaking and writing, it is unlikely that he is able to participate in the full six-week campaign.
The date of the general election is being kept secret and Mr Johnson's camp has not been informed of when it might take place. This suggests that plans are not at an advanced stage and so Mr Sunak is likely to stick to an election in the autumn, despite recent speculation that he could call one for May 2.
A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said: “Boris Johnson's current focus is on writing and speaking and he is very productively engaged in this area. His position has always been in favor of the Conservative Party throughout his political life and it will remain so.
Friends of the ex-Prime Minister suggested Times The story had been informed by No10 to divert attention from Mr Anderson's defection to Reform UK.
A Conservative MP allied with Mr Johnson said I: I'm not sure it's really a story. Boris promised a long time ago to help the people in his constituency.
Another Tory MP and Mr Johnson supporter questioned whether his campaign in the Red Wall seats would make much difference to the outcome of the election, saying: People like Boris respect Boris, but he would just be someone who worked for a leader who is frankly not up to the task.
And Nadine Dorries, another friend of Mr Johnson, wrote on Twitter: This story was started by Number 10, probably by Issac Levido, in a desperate attempt to stop any further defections to the Reform Party.
|
Sources
2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/johnson-campaign-red-wall-tensions-sunak-levelling-up-2952996
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson to campaign at Red Wall despite tensions with Rishi Sunak over leveling up
- Israel likely to face resistance from Hamas 'for years,' says US intelligence assessment
- Nicole Scherzinger and Sarah Jessica Parker among the nominees for the Olivier Awards in London
- Goodwill's 'Project Prom' Offers Dream Dresses to Students
- Chief Innovation and Technology Officer Alexander Chaubel sells 25,000 shares of Aquestive stock
- Pak govt in Punjab bans Imran Khan meetings at Adiala jail over security concerns
- Taylor Swift's Hollywood Sign Performance for Eras Tour Movie Canceled: Report
- No. 48 IUP women's tennis, cut Tuesday by No. 46 Texas A&M Kingsville
- Jokowi was asked twice about the BPJS's health contributions, are there any signs that they will increase?
- UK faces 'blackouts' without new gas-fired power plants Climate News
- Google's AI chatbot Gemini no longer talks about elections due to 'excessive caution' | Science and Technology News
- The international student promotes diversity and drives innovation at CSUF