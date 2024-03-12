Boris Johnson to campaign at Red Wall despite tensions with Rishi Sunak over leveling up

Boris Johnson will help campaign in Red Wall seats to secure the Tories a fifth term, but wants Rishi Sunak to fight on the leveling up agenda in his 2019 manifesto, I understand.

The former prime minister's camp is in talks with Downing Street to deploy him in this year's general election, in a bid to avoid a devastating defeat for the Tories.

Mr Johnson is expected to make it clear that he believes the party should remind Red Wall voters of key elements of the manifesto that won him a landslide victory five years ago, including his flagship policy.

But the prime minister's aides, including campaign chief Isaac Levido, want the election to be fought on the economy and immigration, with leveling up not to be a central theme sparking a potential clash between Mr Johnson and Mr Johnson. Sunak.

However, Mr Johnson has pledged to campaign for the Conservatives rather than any other party, and his allies have ruled out any possibility of him following Lee Anderson and defecting to Reform UK.

Although Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak have not spoken directly to each other in more than a year, apart from a brief exchange of words at the Cenotaph in November, relations between their two camps have improved significantly over the past 12 months and exploratory talks took place. between collaborators on the role that the former Prime Minister could play in keeping the conservatives in power.

This is a significant improvement from early 2023, when the two sides were locked in an information war after Mr Johnson accused Mr Sunak of helping to oust him from his post. Prime Minister. Neither side is engaged in hostile briefings against the other in the run-up to the election, the allies said.

As I revealed a year ago, Mr Johnson has already run a low-level campaign in his allies' Red Wall seats since stepping down as prime minister in 2022.

The temperature reported on Tuesday that Mr Johnson would be deployed in elections in those northern England and Midlands seats won by the Conservatives in 2019, although a government source told the newspaper he would probably not be invited to share a stage with the current Prime Minister.

But I understands that Mr Johnson and his aides have not yet decided what role he will play in the election and that, given his busy travel schedule and other commitments such as speaking and writing, it is unlikely that he is able to participate in the full six-week campaign.

The date of the general election is being kept secret and Mr Johnson's camp has not been informed of when it might take place. This suggests that plans are not at an advanced stage and so Mr Sunak is likely to stick to an election in the autumn, despite recent speculation that he could call one for May 2.

A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said: “Boris Johnson's current focus is on writing and speaking and he is very productively engaged in this area. His position has always been in favor of the Conservative Party throughout his political life and it will remain so.

Friends of the ex-Prime Minister suggested Times The story had been informed by No10 to divert attention from Mr Anderson's defection to Reform UK.

A Conservative MP allied with Mr Johnson said I : I'm not sure it's really a story. Boris promised a long time ago to help the people in his constituency.

Another Tory MP and Mr Johnson supporter questioned whether his campaign in the Red Wall seats would make much difference to the outcome of the election, saying: People like Boris respect Boris, but he would just be someone who worked for a leader who is frankly not up to the task.

And Nadine Dorries, another friend of Mr Johnson, wrote on Twitter: This story was started by Number 10, probably by Issac Levido, in a desperate attempt to stop any further defections to the Reform Party.