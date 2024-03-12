Donald Trump makes an about-face on TikTok and now protests against a ban | Tic Tac





Donald Trump, who flirted with a US ban on TikTok's Chinese owners when he was president, has come out in favor of the popular phone app.

There are a lot of people on TikTok who love it. There are a lot of young kids on TikTok who would go crazy without it, Trump told CNBC on Monday, saying without it you can make Facebook bigger and I consider Facebook an enemy of the people. He said that while he continues to believe TikTok poses a national security risk, other apps also pose a risk, and pointed the finger at the Meta-owned platform: I think Facebook has been very bad for our country, especially when it comes to elections. Last week, he said banning TikTok would help Facebook and Zuckerschmuck double their business, referring to Metas CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Trump was suspended and then permanently banned from Meta-owned Facebook shortly after the January 6, 2021 riots due to the risk of further incitement of violence, and later created his own social media site, Truth Social.

Trump's new support for TikTok, and by extension owner ByteDance, comes shortly after Joe Biden said he would sign legislation moving through Congress that could ban TikTok. The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on the bill on Wednesday.

If passed, it would force ByteDance to divest TikTok, an app used by about 150 million Americans, or face a ban from U.S. app stores and web hosting services, barring users from access the platform, within six months.

A TikTok spokesperson said the bill had a predetermined outcome: a total ban on TikTok in the United States and launched a campaign to urge users to call Congress to stop TikTok's shutdown.

The company said in a statement: This legislation will trample the First Amendment rights of 170 million Americans and deprive 5 million small businesses of a platform they rely on to grow and create jobs.

The American Civil Liberties Union said in a statement that a possible ban on TikTok was an attempt by political leaders to trade our First Amendment rights for cheap political points during an election year and said it was undeniable that it would suppress freedom of expression.

Trump, who told CNBC there was a lot of good and a lot of bad with TikTok, had met with Republican mega-donor Jeff Yass who reportedly has a major financial stake in the popular social media platform at a retreat of the donors to the Club for Growth in Palm. Beach, Florida, earlier this month.

Shortly after the meeting, the former president wrote on Truth Social: If you get rid of TikTok, Facebook and Zuckerschmuck will double their business. I don't want Facebook, which cheated in the last elections, to do better.

On Monday, it was reported that Kellyanne Conway, a former Trump White House aide, had lobbied for TikTok in Congress on behalf of the pro-business organization in recent months.

Conway told Politico that alienating American TikTok users, including many voters, was draconian and misguided.

If you want to hold China accountable, why are you starting with TikTok, and not the origins of the Covid crisis, the fentanyl crisis, the persecution of the Uyghurs and the vulnerability of Taiwan, Conway added.

David McIntosh, president of the Club for Growth, wrote in a Fox News column last year that banning TikTok from using the DATA Act (HR 1153) would be a major blow to the freedoms Americans have enjoyed since the arrival of the first smartphones on the market.

Yass' hedge fund, Susquehanna International Group, took a stake in ByteDance in 2012, valued last year by the Wall Street Journal at around 15 percent, with Yass personally owning 7 percent, valued at $21 billion.

Yass told the outlet last year that TikTok is about free speech and innovation, the epitome of libertarian and free market ideals. The idea of ​​banning TikTok is anathema to everything I believe.

But while the hedge fund donated $10 million to the Super Pac arm of the Club for Growth, which currently has $22 million in cash, according to an FCC filing, Trump has yet to win his support in this election cycle.

Meta shares fell 4.42% on Monday.

